Nyheim Hines’ Agent Throws Shade at Bills Amid Contract Drama

The Buffalo Bills suffered a big loss when running back Nyheim Hines tore his ACL in a freak jet ski accident, and now the situation could be growing even uglier.

The two sides appear to be headed to a contract dispute as the Bills seek to recoup some of the money that Hines would have been owed. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported, the torn ACL would wipe out the running back’s $2.56-million salary because it was a non-football injury, and there appears to be a battle brewing over how much money Hines may need to pay back to the team.

Nyheim Hines’ Agent Takes Aim at Bills

Hines did not appear to be directly at fault in the accident, as the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bills running back was sitting on a jet ski when he was struck by another operator.

“While sitting stationary on a jet ski, Nyheim Hines was struck by another rider and sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter. “Hines will require surgery and will miss the 2023 season.”

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: The #Bills and RB Nyheim Hines are in a dispute over the “financial consequences” of his season ending knee injury that occurred in a freak jet skiing accident, per @ProFootballTalk Since he suffered a “non football” injury, he will likely lose his entire 2023… pic.twitter.com/TGjndm18qz — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) July 26, 2023

Hines has yet to publicly address the injury, but his agent appeared to take a shot at the team on Twitter. Ed Wasielewski shared a cryptic post that called on the Bills to do the right thing by Hines.

“Adversity reveals character,” he wrote. “Everyone has a choice to treat others with respect and dignity. It’s revealing when an employee is injured to see how a company takes care of its own. I will continue to believe that people will do the right thing when bad things happen to their own.”