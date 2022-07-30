Bills’ Hall of Famer Working to Recruit 3-Time Pro Bowl WR to Buffalo

While the Buffalo Bills have one of the most stacked rosters heading into the 2022 NFL season, there’s always room for improvement, and NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed is doing his part to give the franchise that extra boost.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver, who spent 15 seasons with the team between 1985 and 1999, was in Atlantic City this weekend actively trying to recruit Odell Bechkham Jr to the Bills. Reed shared a photo with Beckham on Instagram on Saturday, July 30, with the following caption:

“How would OBJ look in Red, White and Blue? Him and Von runnin it back in Buffalo. Let’s just say we had [a] good convo last night in Atlantic City 👀👀👀😎😎😎😎 🎯🎯🎯> 🎯🎯.”

Both Von Miller and OBJ were part of the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning team last season. While Miller signed a monster six-year, $120 million contract to join Buffalo’s roster this offseason, Beckham remains a free agent.

Reed’s post caused quite a stir on the social media app and the comments section quickly blew up. “Work your magic 🔥,” one Bills fan wrote, while another person commented, “No way Andre reed doing the bills biding.”

One fan, however, was less excited at the prospect of the three-time Pro Bowler coming to Buffalo. “I don’t know it’s like AB going to Tampa. We have a great thing going right now,” he wrote, to which another fan responded, “How is it like Ab going to Tampa… at all… all reports have shown Odell was nothing but good in La… can’t say the same about Ab in Tampa,” which caught Reed’s attention. The Bills legend replied with a series of emojis, “🎯 🎯🎯> 🎯🎯.”

OBJ’s Comment on Stefon Diggs’ Instagram Post Jumpstarted Speculation Over a Move to Buffalo

The Rams’ head coach Sean McVay told NFL Network‘s Rich Eisen on May 16, “Of course, I really want Odell back on our team… Without a doubt… That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

But as teams across the league complete their first week of training camp, no new deal has come to fruition. While it’s largely expected for Beckham to re-sign with the Rams, the receiver’s comment on Bills’ star Stefon Diggs‘ Instagram post jumpstarted outside speculation.

On Sunday, May, 22, the Bills’ No. 1 receiver shared a series of photos of himself working out in the gym, which caught Beckham’s attention.

The two-time Pro Bowler captioned the album, “I couldn’t sit around and wait, I had to have it happen.” The nine-year NFL veteran commented, “🐐 sheeeesh! Rock out slime, can’t wait to seee it,” which caused quite a stir on Instagram.

“@obj come see it in Buffalo wearing the same colors 👀,” one fan commented, while another person wrote, “@obj stop teasing, come to Buffalo.” One man added, “@obj ion even like the bills but u and diggs together dangerous.”

NFL Analysts Have Urged the Bills to Make a Play for Beckham

OBJ SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SUPER BOWL‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ByfLLp2z2f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

Back in May, Fox Sports NFL analyst Eric D. Williams named the Bills as a possible landing spot for the 29-year-old receiver. Because Beckham sustained an ACL tear during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory and underwent surgery on February 22, he won’t be ready to go at the start of the season. However, that won’t stop the Rams from facing competition to sign Beckham.

Williams wrote, “Other teams with Super Bowl aspirations such as the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots witnessed the impact Beckham had for the Rams down the backstretch of last season and in the playoffs. Why not take a chance on a veteran receiver who can make impact plays and push your team over the top?”

After leaving the Cleveland Browns to join the Rams mid-season, Beckham racked up 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games. During the postseason, the LSU alum continued to shine, finishing with 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Buffalo News’ reporter Jay Skurski also encouraged the Bills to “shoot big” to land Beckham. “The Bills already lured Von Miller away from the Rams this offseason, and while it seems unlikely Beckham would leave Los Angeles, we said the same thing about Miller,” Skurski wrote. “Beckham’s not a depth signing by any means, but he would give the Bills more experience and another dynamic playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen.”

However, money complicates matters. The Bills currently have just over $3.9 million in cap space, per Spotrac.com, which means general manager Brandon Beane would have to restructure numerous contracts or cut a few players to create any financial room.

