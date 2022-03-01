First Post-Surgery Photo of Bills No. 1 CB Hits Twitter: ‘Looking Good’

Losing cornerback Tre’Davious White was one of the toughest blows to the Buffalo Bills roster during the 2021 NFL season. During the second quarter of the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day matchup against the New Orleans Saints, White suddenly exited the game with a non-contact injury.

The team’s worst nightmare was realized after White MRI’s confirmed a torn ACL, and in December, the 26-year-old underwent surgery to repair the severed ligament. Before the injury, the fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. He appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance after notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

This is funny: #Ravens play sheet ended up on the field and Tre'Davious White started doing some homework. Ref: No, you can't do that. pic.twitter.com/6UKQcASD6N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2019

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in January that White was “working his tail off with our training staff,” there have not been any public appearances or photos of White since he underwent ACL surgery.

White deleted his Instagram account in 2020, and his longtime girlfriend, Ikea Perrier, with whom the cornerback shares two children, has since turned her account private. So, on February 27, when former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson shared a photo with White on Twitter, fans and analysts were thrilled to see what appears to be a healthy and happy Bills star.

USA Today reporter Bradley Gelber retweeted the photo and wrote, “This is the first public picture I’ve seen of Tre White since his season ending injury. Looking good 💪.”

While numerous people pointed out the fact that Ochocinco was clearly standing on his tiptoes for the photo op, Bills fans focused on White. “No knee brace?” one man responded, while another fan tweeted, “So good to see Tre! We have missed him! 💙❤️.”

Bills GM Said That White Is Still ‘On Schedule’ With His Recovery

Powerful image as Sean McDermott knelt next to Tre White.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eQQ1imRTJH — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 26, 2021

Both McDermott and Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media while attending the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday, March 1, the latter of whom gave a positive update on White’s status. Beane said, “Tre’Davious White is ‘on schedule’ and ‘is there every day, working hard,’ per WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio.

Brandon Beane says Tre White is ‘on schedule’ with his ACL recovery #Bills — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) March 1, 2022

While it’s wonderful to hear that White’s recovery process is going to plan, that doesn’t mean his return will align with the start of the 2022 NFL season. Therefore, it would make sense if the Bills were looking to add another formidable cornerback in free agency.

News 1 Buffalo reporter Jon Scott tweeted, “Brandon Beane says #Bills “definitely” need to look at CB this offseason. While Tre’Davious White is on track with rehab from torn ACL, uncertainty with UFA Levi Wallace makes position with questions entering offseason.”

Beane made it clear that he’s not trying to rush White’s return. “We’re not timing anything,” he said, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown. “We’ll have markers for him. We’re not putting a time stamp on it. We’ll follow the doctors & trainers’ advice and when they say he’s ready we’ll get him out there.”

Bills Teammates Honored White After Clinching the AFC East Division Title

All five members of the Bills secondary are here for the postgame press conference, and their first move was to drape Tre’Davious White’s jersey over the table. pic.twitter.com/MSzq5kBh04 — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 10, 2022

After the Bills clinched the AFC East division title for the second year in a row, the team’s defensive backs made sure one of their teammates who was unable to participate in their Week 18 victory was honored along with them.

Following the Bills’ dominant 27-10 win over the Jets on Sunday, January 9, all five of Buffalo’s defensive backs entered the postgame media conference together. But before taking any questions, they draped White’s jersey over the center of the table.

Jordan Poyer: We just got off FaceTime with Tre’Davious White. We wish he was here with us, but I know he’s going to bounce back. He’s excited for everyone. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wokrjHh3VQ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 10, 2022

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said he FaceTimed White as soon as the game ended, per Buffalo’s official Twitter account: “We just got off FaceTime with Tre’Davious White. We wish he was here with us, but I know he’s going to bounce back. He’s excited for everyone.”

