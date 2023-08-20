Bills $17 Million Starter Predicted to Lose Roster Spot to Rookie

There weren’t many positive things to say about the Buffalo Bills preseason performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 19, especially when it came to the offensive line. However, there was one lone bright spot: rookie O’Cyrus Torrence.

When Buffalo selected Torrence with their No. 59 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, rumors immediately sparked that the Bills starting right guard, Ryan Bates, was in the hot seat.

While Bates signed a four-year, $17 million contract last year, and earned an overall 61.8 grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2022 NFL season, after the Bills drafted Torrence, Spectrum News 1 reporter Jon Scott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Bates contract isn’t big enough to feel he *has* to start should O’Cyrus Torrence come in and win the job this year.”

Based on how Torrence has been utilized throughout the first two preseason games, it appears the 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard out of Florida will be suiting up as the starter. After the Bills’ 27-15 loss to the Steelers, WGR 550‘s Sal Capaccio wrote “Torrence may have locked up the starting right guard job after a solid performance,” while NYUp.com‘s Ryan Talbot called the 25-year-old “the only starting offensive lineman who stood out in a positive way.”

“The Bills’ second-round pick had his second consecutive start of the preseason at right guard and held up well in pass protection and run blocking,” Talbot noted. “The competition for right guard may be over.”

O’Cyrus Torrence Started Every Snap With QB Josh Allen

Morse overtakes the DT which allows Torrence to help out Brown. Awesome rep by the rookie!! Josh Allen is an alien. pic.twitter.com/jblW9FzXct — Erik Turner (@ErikJTurner) August 20, 2023



Bills quarterback Josh Allen took what was likely his only preseason start against the Steelers, during which Torrence remained on the field the entire time, a bad sign for Bates.

The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia pointed out, “In a game against a great defensive line, with their franchise quarterback taking all of the first-quarter snaps, the Bills could have easily kept rookie O’Cyrus Torrence on the bench for a more practiced hand in Ryan Bates. But it never happened.

“The Bills trusted Torrence immediately with Allen, allowing the 2023 second-round pick to make his second straight preseason start… Heck, Bates didn’t even sub in for Torrence while Allen was in the game for any of the quarterback’s three drives. Bates only played right guard in the final possession of the first half, for two plays, and that was with the second-team offensive line.

“Torrence has passed every test to this point, and he held up well against the Steelers. The Bills have to love the quick progress they’ve seen from Torrence in his first year after a slightly slow start at camp, and Saturday night was a key moment for the rookie potentially earning a starting job to begin the 2023 season.”

Sean McDermott Refrained From Making the Starter Decision Official

During a press conference after the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was non-committal in cementing Torrence as the starting right guard over Bates.

“It’s a different spacing from the week before. So, this being a 3-4 defense, versus a 4-3 the week before is new for him,” he said of the rookie. “I think honestly, we’ve just got to see the film to see how we fare up there.”

However, those watching Saturday’s game can’t help but feel the decision is clear. SB Nation‘s Bruce Nolan posted, “Torrence didn’t do anything against Pittsburgh to make me think the coaches would push him farther away from the starting RG job.”

Bates will remain a useful member of the Bills offensive line. He provides depth in reserve and as a backup center to Mitch Morse. Last season, he took 135 snaps at center. And based on the dire situation at offensive tackle, which only got worse after Tommy Doyle re-injured himself on Saturday, Bates could start taking some reps at right tackle, Capaccio suggested, as the 26-year-old took snaps there during previous training camps and preseasons.