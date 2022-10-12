Odell Beckham Jr. Lashes Out at Rumor He Paid Secret Visit to Bills

Odell Beckham Jr. was not happy about the reports that he paid a secret visit to the Buffalo Bills this week.

On October 12, a viral Twitter post claimed that the All-Pro wide receiver was spotted arriving in Buffalo for what presumably was a free-agent visit with the Bills. Beckham is in the final stages of his rehab for a torn ACL and is expected to have several suitors when he’s prepared to sign with a new team. The Bills have been named as one of the top contenders for Beckham, but the former Los Angeles Rams receiver didn’t seem too eager to entertain the latest rumors.

Beckham Takes on Bills Rumors

On Wednesday, a Twitter account called “Built in Buffalo” reported that Beckham had been spotted arriving at the airport in Buffalo. There was no publicly announced visit with the Bills, and nothing listed on the NFL’s transaction wire that tracks official visits for free agents.

After the post captured some viral attention, Beckham responded with a series of laughing emoji and blasted some of the speculation taking place about his character off the field.

“and da commments be funny den a bihhhh!,” he tweeted. “Folks n there talkin bout shxt they have ZERO idea about .. who I am as a person or a player n especially who I am on a team or in a locker room. It be a constant reminder that y’all really don’t kno shxt at alll! Krazy world”

While he may be unhappy about some of the speculation and comments about his character, Beckham is still seen as a potentially strong fit for the Bills. Insiders reported that he wants to join a Super Bowl contender, just as he did last season in picking the Rams after his release by the Cleveland Browns, and the Bills are still considered Super Bowl favorites after a 4-1 start to the season.

TOP LANDING SPOTS for Odell Beckham Jr.

[via @CodyJBenjamin] 1. Buffalo Bills

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Green Bay Packers

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Los Angeles Chargers pic.twitter.com/ttjh1HPFEz — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 4, 2022

The Athletic’s Tim Graham confirmed that the Bills plan to explore signing Beckham, while Bills edge rusher and former teammate Von Miller has been more bullish on the team’s chances. Miller said last week that Beckham’s signing with the Bills is all but certain.

Appearing on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said his friend and former teammate is definitely coming to Buffalo.

“Let’s be real,” Miller said. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming to the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

Beckham May Have Revealed Key Information

Later in the same thread where he blasted the speculation about a visit to the Bills, Beckham may have revealed that another contending team is out of consideration for his next stop. When one Twitter user commented that Rams fans would love to have him back in Los Angeles this season, Beckham revealed that he had gotten a lowball offer from the Rams.

“LA knows where I wanted to be . . . but they didn’t offer me . . . ANYthing!” he tweeted. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”