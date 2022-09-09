3-Time Pro Bowl WR’s Tweet After Bills Defeat Rams Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills absolutely stomped over the Los Angeles Rams in a dominant 31-10 victory on Thursday, September 8. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was on fire, going 26-of-32 for 297 yards, accounting for four touchdowns, all while the defense kept the Rams to just 243 yards, their fewest in a game with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm, per CBS Sports HQ.

The scary part is that the Bills turned the ball over four times, were playing without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, and still easily defeated the defending Super Bowl champions. One person who was clearly thrown by these results was free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who is considered a strong midseason target for Buffalo, and was a key part of the Rams championship roster, attended the NFL’s 2022 season opener at SoFi Stadium for Thursday night’s primetime matchup.

NFL reporter Dov Kleinman tweeted, “Odell Beckman Jr. is in LA to watch the #Rams-#Bills game. Both teams flirted with signing OBJ, and the Rams reportedly kept his locker room from last season intact. Note the Rams colors he’s wearing 👀.” — but he spoke too soon.

While Beckham showed up wearing Rams’ colors, and Los Angeles has made it clear they want him back, his tweet following the conclusion of the game insinuated that the three-time Pro Bowler might be leaning toward taking his talents to Buffalo.

Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ?????? 😂😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 9, 2022

“Sheeesh…. Bills mafia ?????? 😂😂😂,” Beckham tweeted, which racked up over 30,000 likes in less than 30 minutes.

Von Miller on if the Bills were to add OBJ: "To add another weapon man that's just another guy we could get the ball to." Josh Allen's response: "GM Von"🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQnotoyMXG — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 9, 2022

After the game, newly-signed Bills star Von Miller was asked about his former teammate’s plans. Miller recalled to reporters, “He said whoever won this game, that’s where he was gonna go. So I mean – there’s truth behind of every joke… We’ll just have to wait and see, man. I think we did everything we could possibly do to get him…. Right now, though, we got a great group of guys, man… Whenever he gets healthy, we’ll see what happens.”

When Miller finished talking, Allen said, “GM Von!”

Fans Strongly Reacted to Beckham’s Tweet

Beckham’s tweet was met with strongly mixed reactions from fans. “Man we in enough pain bro,” one Rams fan tweeted. “It’s obvious we need you don’t kick your own when we down. Getting news your definitely coming back would make this loss a lot easier. We miss you brother. Heal up!”

OBJ using the stadium Wi-Fi to send in his application to the Bills lmao nasty — Eddie. (@YeahEJH1) September 9, 2022

https://t.co/fmnurj0mNL — Future Pro Bowler Micah Abernathy (@PackerForce) September 9, 2022

Bills are gonna be even scarier when OBJ inevitably signs with them — Happy Camper (@IndyColtsSZN) September 9, 2022

OBJ in the Bills locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/N7GvzCwtp2 — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 9, 2022

One Bills fan tweeted, “Pull up bro the rams are washed,” while a Broncos fan entered the chat to beg, “NO NO NO COME TO DENVER.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane Spoke Out About Possibly Signing Beckham

The biggest move the Bills made this offseason was signing Miller to a monster six-year, $120 million deal, and over the past few months, the two-time Super Bowl champion has been pushing hard to bring Beckham to Buffalo.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, September 1, Bills general manager Brandon Beane broke his silence on Miller’s strong push to recruit the superstar receiver.

“Anything Von says I’m going to respect,” Beane said. “Guys that have been around, knows what it takes, knows what it looks like. They’re going to offer up what they think — I’m going to give them the time of day. Why wouldn’t I respect what he thinks? He’s been great…. Von wants to win. And I want to surround myself with as many people like that as I can.”

As for whether or not the Bills could afford to bring in a player like OBJ, Beane said the team is currently about $2.4 million to $2.8 million under the cap after adding up all 53 active players, those on injured reserve, and the practice squad.

“I know he’s recovering from an ACL… He’s a talented player. Show me a talented player that I’m not checking into. I’m always going to do that. Whether that’s trade for someone, let a guy get healthy. Again, this cap factors into it, too.”

"He's a talented player. Show me a talented player I'm not checking in to." I asked Brandon Beane if he'd be interested in exploring bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the #Bills pic.twitter.com/Ax5ov88784 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 1, 2022

While $2.8 million won’t be enough money to sign a player of Beckham’s caliber, where there’s a will, there’s a way, especially for a team that’s Super Bowl or bust.

The Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski wrote on August 12, “Acquiring Beckham will require Beane to get even more creative with the cap than he already has. Beane has tried to limit just how far he kicks the can down the road in regards to the salary cap, but this is a special circumstance in which he would be justified in doing it again. Beckham’s that good.”