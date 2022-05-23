Odell Beckham Jr.’s Instagram Comment on Bills WR’s Post Stirs Speculation

The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, during the NFL’s 2022 season opener in Week 1, which stands to be one of the most exciting matchups to mark the return of football.

While former Rams linebacker Von Miller is now a member of the Bills, there’s another star from Los Angeles that could possibly end up in Buffalo, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told NFL Network‘s Rich Eisen on May 16, “Of course, I really want Odell back on our team… Without a doubt… That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

But as of Monday, May 23, no new deal has come to fruition.

Resparking speculation of where Beckham may land, his comment on Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ Instagram post. On Sunday, May, 22, the Bills’ No. 1 receiver shared a series of photos of himself working out in the gym, which caught Beckham’s attention.

The two-time Pro Bowler captioned the album, “I couldn’t sit around and wait, I had to have it happen.” The nine-year NFL veteran commented, “🐐 sheeeesh! Rock out slime, can’t wait to seee it,” which caused quite a stir on Instagram.

“@obj come see it in Buffalo wearing the same colors 👀,” one fan commented, while another person wrote, “@obj stop teasing, come to Buffalo.” One man added, “@obj ion even like the bills but u and diggs together dangerous.”

Fox Sports Analyst Linked Beckham to Possibly Landing With the Bills

While Beckham’s comment on Diggs’ post could be nothing more than a compliment, Fox Sports NFL analyst Eric D. Williams named the Bills as a possible landing spot for the 29-year-old receiver on Monday.

Because the receiver sustained an ACL tear during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory and underwent surgery on February 22, he won’t be ready to go at the start of the season. However, that won’t stop the Rams from facing competition to sign Beckham.

Williams wrote, “Other teams with Super Bowl aspirations such as the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots witnessed the impact Beckham had for the Rams down the backstretch of last season and in the playoffs. Why not take a chance on a veteran receiver who can make impact plays and push your team over the top?”

OBJ SCORES THE FIRST TD OF THE SUPER BOWL‼️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ByfLLp2z2f — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 13, 2022

After leaving the Cleveland Browns to join the Rams mid-season, Beckham racked up 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns in eight games. During the postseason, the LSU alum continued to shine, finishing with 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills were Urged to Sign Beckham Back in November

Beckham was first linked to the Bills back in November once he cleared waivers to become a free agent after leaving Cleveland. Sources told ESPN‘s Adam Schefter that he wants to join a Super Bowl-caliber team, which made Buffalo seem like an obvious candidate.

On Wednesday, November 10, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms tweeted, “If I’m the Bills, I would sign Odell Beckham, Jr. right now. All season they’ve needed a legit #2 weapon. No one on their team other than Stefon Diggs can win 1-on-1s.”

Because it typically takes nine months to recover from an ACL tear, as reported by NFL.com‘s Coral Smith, teams will likely want to see Beckham pass a physical before signing him to a new deal for the 2022 NFL season.

More on Odell Beckham’s first ACL surgery in 2020: The procedure, which was performed by a non-team affiliated doc, led to a rehab that took longer than expected while Beckham was training in AZ. Some wondered if he wasn’t working hard enough. Turns out, just not a great surgery. https://t.co/6g7iLd4laa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

Considering it’s only been three months since he underwent successful surgery, which was performed by Rams’ head physician, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, per Williams, and because it was the receiver’s second surgery for an ACL tear in two years, there could be apprehension to invest in Beckham until he’s back out there running drills.

