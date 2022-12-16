Pro Bowl WR Sends Cryptic Tweets Following Jerry Jones’ Bold Claim

The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. have dragged on for so long that any excitement regarding the three-time Pro Bowler possibly landing with the Buffalo Bills appears to have dissipated. While Bills quarterback Josh Allen said last week, “We’re hoping he chooses us,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is claiming that won’t happen.

Jones told USA Today‘s Jarett Bell on Thursday, December 15. “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Jones did not reveal what type of contract they’re offering the former No. 12 overall pick from the 2014 NFL Draft but said a deal could become official following the Cowboys (10-3) matchup again the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 18.

All weapons formed against me gotta chance…. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 16, 2022

Following the report, Beckham did what Beckham often does, sending out a series of cryptic tweets. “All weapons formed against me gotta chance…,” he wrote, before tweeting, “God got somethin bigger planned…”

“I promise we gon get our lixk back… Grateful for what I have tho,” Beckham wrote. Lastly, he added, “From here until it’s time… Every step is calculated and no wasted motions… is it what it is.♟️.”

From here until it’s time…. Every step is calculated and no wasted motions… is it what it is. ♟️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 16, 2022

While it’s not immediately clear what Beckham is referring to, his final tweet about being “calculated” could be referring to Jones. The Cowboys owner was accused of trying to spoil Beckham’s free agency tour after a report leaked on December 6 stating the Cowboys “have concerns after Beckham’s physical that his recovery from torn left ACL in Super Bowl has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January and possibility exists signing him would have no benefit until 2023 season.”

But now, the 80-year-old is now singing a very different tune, claiming OBJ could contribute right away. “He’s been working out,” Jones said, “and of course he’s extraordinary,” noting he believes Beckham “can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results.”

“The great ones, the extraordinary ones, have an ability to make a play or two in game that can be the difference in a world championship or not,” Jones added. “It’s kind of against the principles of all the practices, the repetition that you do for football. It’s against that. But the reality is, it happens. That’s been my motivation.”

Beckham Did Not Work Out With Any Teams During His Free Agency Tour

The veteran receiver didn’t work out with any of the three teams he visited, which makes Jones’ statement quite the head-scratcher. Even Cowboys insider Bobby Belt tweeted, “Idk guys, I’m confused too,” after USA Today’s report came out on Friday, December 16.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke out about the major red flag that is Beckham’s health status during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on December 7. Eisen asked McDermott about Jones saying he was hesitant to sign a player coming off knee surgery, especially since he didn’t work out with the team. McDermott confirmed that Beckham didn’t work out with the Bills either.

“No, we didn’t do that,” he said. “We didn’t feel like it was necessary. We feel like we got a pretty good feel for where he is in terms of his rehab process.” As for whether McDermott feels any hesitancy about taking a risk on an injured veteran who hasn’t played in nearly a year, “There’s always a little bit of a projection, right? But that’s where you put your faith and trust in the doctors, and then individually in the player. He’s come back from significant injuries, so once we get that far, I’ll put my faith and trust in the medical team.”

Bills’ General Manager Said the Door was Still Open to Sign OBJ

Brandon Beane on the #Bills interest in @obj now that they have brought back Cole Beasley#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/iOO9O8VARS — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) December 14, 2022

Since Beckham’s free agency tour ended, Dallas went ahead and signed veteran T.Y. Hilton while the Bills brought back Cole Beasley, which appeared to be both teams’ attempts to add a player that can contribute right away. Beckham himself announced during an appearance on Thursday Night Football last week, “I don’t see the point” in playing during the regular season, a statement many NFL reporters viewed as a front for the delay in his decision-making process.

On Wednesday, December 14, the Bills’ general manager broke his silence about OBJ’s free agency visit and said there’s still a possibility that he ultimately lands in Orchard Park.

“We haven’t closed any doors,” Brandon Beane said of Beckham. “We had a good visit with him. And that’s probably the extent of it. Signing Cole to the practice squad doesn’t mean we would rule anything out.”

“Again, we’re just kind of going to move forward with the guys we got right now, though,” Beane added, which sounds like the direction the Bills will be headed.