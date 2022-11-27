Pro Bowl WR’s Cryptic Tweets Causes a Stir Ahead of Bills Visit

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially kicking off his free agency tour this week, per NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport. The three-time Pro Bowler will first meet with the New York Giants on Thursday, followed by a visit with the Dallas Cowboys, and last but not definitely least, the Buffalo Bills.

However, hours after Rapoport’s report came out, Beckham sent out a series of cryptic messages that caused a stir on Twitter. “Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it all..,” Beckham shared, before adding, “Never. In. My . Life.”

“I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP,” Beckham tweeted next before writing, “😂 comedy hr.”

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

One fan responded, “Man loves attention,” to which Beckham clapped back, “Lol bro fk up… u don’t kno shxt about shxt or what’s goin on… imagine livin in a world where I just went about my way… and attention came to me, for doin what I was doin on the field… I never craved shxt in my life but Love n peace. Enjoy ur day lil homie.”

The fan wrote back, “Nah he just wants ppl to keep asking him what happened, thats the point,” to which Beckahm responded, “Booo… u got it all wrong . Tf do I neeed more attention … just gotta be ahead of the bullshxt. Ulll see tho ..”

Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this. pic.twitter.com/OxwQ5k8Sjz — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) November 27, 2022

While it’s unclear what situation Beckham was tweeting about, a video shared on the social media site appeared to show the 30-year-old getting escorted off an American Airlines flight in Miami. However, there have been no confirmed reports surrounding that incident.

Beckham’s Biggest Recruiter in Buffalo, Von Miller, Suffered a Major Injury on Thanksgiving Day

If Von Miller had torn his ACL, it would be simple. Have surgery, out for the year. This is not simple. Once the injury calms down — in a week or 2 — Von Miller, doctors and the team will decide what's next. Can he play with a brace and put off surgery? Or Is that impossible? https://t.co/U9xO7IFYKt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

Bills superstar Von Miller has been publicly campaigning for Beckham to join him in Buffalo since the 2022 NFL season started, and previously gloated that the move was already “said and done. Before the Bills’ Week 10 matchup, Miller noted how he’s already put his former teammate “on the phone” with general manager Brandon Beane. “The ball is in his court,” the eight-time Pro Bowler said, during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast on Friday, November 11.

“I wouldn’t try to get him to come here if we didn’t have a chance,” Miller continued. “I take a look at this team and I see a spot for OBJ. Not just on the field, but off the field. I see him having success, and not just team success … I’ve been recruiting him. I’ve gave him the spiel. If he wants to come here, it’s because he wants to come here. He’s going to be happy because he made that choice for himself, and if he doesn’t, it’s all love.”

In a devastating turn of events, just two weeks later, Miller suffered a knee injury late in the second quarter of the Bills’ 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. As Miller was carted off the field, Beckham tweeted, “God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard!”

God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

The Bills are officially in wait-and-see mode when it comes to Miller’s status for the remainder of the season. While the former Super Bowl 50 MVP did not tear his ACL, he’s out indefinitely until Miller receives several second opinions on “other damage” to his knee. An MRI revealed that Miller suffered a lateral meniscus tear and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days.

Rapoport reported that Miller will definitely require surgery, but the big question is whether or not he can wait until after the season ends. The Bills will have a definite definitive answer within the next two weeks.

Bills GM Said ‘We’d Be Crazy’ Not to Look Into Signing Beckham

After acquiring Nyheim Nines from the Colts and bringing back safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons just before the NFL’s trade deadline expired, Beane said the door was still very much open to adding Beckham.

“OBJ is a heck of a talent,” Beane said on November 2, per The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia. “If we think he can help his team, we’d be crazy not to at least look into it. Says if they did, financials, role would all have to line up.”

Cover 1 host Greg Thompsett tweeted, “There is a VERY sneaky path to sign OBJ to a cheap 2022 deal with incentive laden 2023 #’s that are easy Not-Likely-To-Be-Earned targets because he hasn’t played in 2022 which means OBJ is confident he’ll get all those 2023 incentives but the Bills won’t have to pay until 2024.”