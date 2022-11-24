Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message to Bills’ Von Miller After Injury Scare

Von Miller is getting some love from his former teammate after a Thanksgiving injury scare.

The Buffalo Bills edge rusher went down with a knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions, with some immediate fears that it could be serious. As Miller was being carted off the field, he got a message from friend and former Los Angeles Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Sends Love to Miller

Shortly after a stone-faced Miller was carted off Ford Field on November 24, Beckham took to Twitter to send some love and a prayer for him.

“God plz watch over @VonMiller!!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard!” Beckham tweeted.

Beckham added a message aimed at the NFL, joining the players and health experts who have called for an end to turf fields, which can be more dangerous for players and have been linked to more serious on-field injuries.

“GET RID OF TURF,” he wrote.

Miller was hurt with close to three minutes remaining in the first half, falling awkwardly to the turf after a hit and going down on one knee while being assessed by team trainers. While Miller was able to initially walk off the field under his own power, he was carted to the locker room for further evaluation and the team ruled him out for the game.

Though there some initial fears that Miller may have torn an ACL, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the team may have avoided the worst.

“The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome,” he tweeted. “No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.”

He is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday to further assess the damage.

Miller Recruiting Beckham to Buffalo

Beckham is in the final stages of his own injury rehab, having suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. He is expected to make a free agency decision soon, and Miller has been working hard to advocate for him to pick the Bills.

Miller and Beckham both joined the Rams mid-season last year and played key roles as the team won the Super Bowl, though both left the Rams in free agency. Miller has been confident that Beckham will rejoin him on the Bills at some point this season.

“He’s coming to the Bills. He’s coming to the Bills,” Miller said in an October appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast. “It’s already said and done. He’s coming the Bills. We’re down a couple of receivers, man… When it’s said and done, we know where Odell is going to be at man.”

But the Bills may be losing out on the race for Beckham. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are being especially aggressive in recruiting him. Beckham is not expected to make a final decision until sometime after Thanksgiving.