Pat McAfee’s Cryptic Comment on Bills Locker Room Turns Heads

Heading into Week 10, the Buffalo Bills (5-4) are struggling to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Buffalo went from being a Super Bowl favorite to possibly not making the playoffs at all. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. can be absolutely dominant, but their inconsistency issues are losing the team games.

Ahead of the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown against the Denver Broncos (3-5) on November 13, ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss what “issues” are hindering Buffalo.

“They’ve looked off,” Schefter says before McAfee interrupts to firmly ask, “What’s going on up there, Schef. You’ve heard something.”

“There’s been a lot of things that have been said that basically say, I think outside looking in – there’s something going on in the locker room,” McAfee continues. “I don’t know what is is. But something is going on in the locker room. You’re hearing the same thing.”

Schefter didn’t bite. “Well, there’s gotta be something going on in the locker room, of course. But these are not the Bills that we’ve seen. They’re not playing at the same level. They’re not functioning on defense without some of those guys they lost to injuries. The offense just seems a little bit… it’s just not what we’re used to seeing from them.”

As to what the exact issues are, Schefter couldn’t say. But the show’s host adamantly suggests something’s afoot.

McAfee says, “Just like the hey, whatever is going on – just leave it here. And then then other things that are said about it — there is something going on up there. Hope they figure it out because we love the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills Offense Held a Players-Only Meeting Ahead of Broncos Showdown

Trent Sherfield explaining the atmosphere in the locker room that led to today's players only offensive meeting: "It's not because the building was burning down… it's because we know the talent we have in that room."#Bills pic.twitter.com/Ng0q9wZdJZ — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2023

While McAfee didn’t clarify what rumors he’s heard, there’s no doubt that the Bills are in a tough spot.

“This is probably the most adversity we’ve had to go through since I’ve been here,” wide receiver Gabe Davis told The Athletic, a bold statement considering everything the team went through last season. “It feels like there’s something missing, you know? We’ve shown that we can play at a high level, but the consistency makes us think, ‘What the f*** is going on?’”

“At the end of the day, it’s our team,” Davis added. “The media, the coaches, the fans, anybody can say whatever they want. We just have to believe in each other and play for each other and have the same agenda. I think we do have that, but the inconsistency is killing us all.”

Bills running back Latavius Murray held a players-only meeting for the offensive squad on November 9. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield said of the private gathering, “The meeting wasn’t called because the building was burning down or panicking or anything like that. The meeting was called because we know the talent we have in that room. And obviously, we haven’t really been holding up to those expectations.”

“To kind of the get coaches out of the way — because at the end of the day, it’s players league. We’re the ones out there playing. Latavius touched on some great things. It was an open dialogue. Everybody had something to say as far as ‘What can we do better?'”

Buffalo Bills Face a Must-Win on Monday Night Football



The Bills have a huge advantage playing at home on Monday night and are considered 7-point favorites to defeat Denver. However, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon pointed out, “Ever since hammering the [Miami] Dolphins back on October 1, the Bills have gone 0-5 against the spread.”

The Broncos are on a strong upward trajectory after crushing Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 in Week 8. They will be well-rested coming off a bye in Week 9.

Allen is not sleeping on the Broncos. “We’ve had stretches where we haven’t played up to our standard in the past, and we’ve always found a way through those,” he told reporters.

“That’s what we’re doing right now. We’re trying to find a way through it. We have an opportunity Monday night at home against a hungry, hungry team in the Denver Broncos. So, we’ve got to be ready, and we’ve got to do everything we can do to get a win.”

The Bills are 4-0 when playing at Highmark Stadium this season. They need to go 5-0.