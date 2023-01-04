President Biden Reaches out to Parents of Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

President Joe Biden is now among the millions of Americans rooting for Damar Hamlin.

President Biden said he spoke with the family of the Buffalo Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest during the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday. Hamlin’s struggle has attracted worldwide attention and an outpouring of support from athletes and public figures.

Joe Biden Called Damar Hamlin’s Parents

As Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs reported on Twitter, President Biden told reporters on January 4 that he made time to call Hamlin’s parents.

“Biden spoke with injured @BuffaloBills football player Damar Hamlin’s mother and father,” the White House correspondent shared, adding, “Biden called Damar Hamlin’s mom and dad on the phone in his presidential vehicle as he traveled between stops in Kentucky and Ohio today, I’m told.”

Hamlin went down in the first quarter of his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals after taking a hard hit to the chest while tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins. He collapsed to the turf and remained motionless while medical personnel scrambled to perform CPR and administer an automated external defibrillator.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital, and the Bills later posted on Twitter that he had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the team statement read.

There has been an outpouring of support for Hamlin and his family from around the world, including teams across the NFL that have illuminated stadiums with blue lights for the Bills and shared messages for Hamlin.

So grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support. This is bigger than football. ❤️💙 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 4, 2023

Many athletes have reached out as well, including many who donated to a toy drive organized on GoFundMe by Hamlin that has since raised more than $6.7 million.

“I just wanted to show support for a fellow Pittsburgh native and athlete, and let him and his family know that all of us here are thinking of him and praying for him.” T.J. McConnell arrived in a Damar Hamlin jersey tonight.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/dlMesOBtou — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin Showing ‘Signs of Improvement’

Friends and family members had given some positive updates on Hamlin’s condition, and the Bills shared on their official Twitter account that he had shown signs of improvement but still had a long way to go.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team shared on Wednesday afternoon. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Niagara falls has been lit up blue in support of Bills player Damar Hamlin who remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday Night's game against the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/aNN98eqLxV — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 5, 2023

Jordon Rooney, a friend and business partner of Hamlin, said that he remained sedated but there were positive signs overnight on Wednesday.

“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney told The Associated Press.

Rooney also said in an interview on Good Morning America that he has been in the hospital with the family, who were remaining optimistic but also asking for privacy.

“This is a human being, his family is going through a lot right now,” Rooney said. “It’s best for everyone to remember that this is a person and his family is trying to work through everything.”