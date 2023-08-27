Bills Predicted to Make $4 Million Move With ‘Perfect’ Candidate

The Buffalo Bills need to chop their 83-player roster down to 53 men by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 29, but the team is expected to get a little creative with their final cut process.

During the Bills’ 24-21 preseason win against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26, linebacker Baylon Spector exited the game with a hamstring injury. Head coach Sean McDermott said during a press conference on Sunday, August 27 that he’s “week-to-week,” which means his status for their season opener against the Green Bay Packers is up in the air.

However, if the Bills need to place Spector on injured reserve before he makes the team, the 2022 seventh-round pick will be ineligible to play the entire season. To avoid that situation, Buffalo is predicted to cut long snapper Reid Ferguson, but only as a temporary measure.

While Ferguson, 29, is a crucial special teams member who signed a three-year, $4 million contract extension with the Bills in 2021, he’s the “perfect” cut candidate, The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski wrote.

“After Spector is placed on injured reserve, the Bills can re-sign Ferguson to the same contract, and give him a small bonus for being so accommodating. Ferguson is the perfect candidate to do that roster move with because he doesn’t have any guarantees on his contract, which means the Bills would not be on the hook for dead money on their salary cap.

“Additionally, because Ferguson has more than four years of NFL experience, he can be released and does not have to clear waivers, meaning he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent and can re-sign with the Bills the next day.”

The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia made the same prediction. “Releasing Ferguson is a move to get Spector to in-season Injured Reserve, which gives the Bills the opportunity to bring Spector back at some point in 2023… They would bring back Ferguson after one day, likely to a similar contract (signed through 2024) while guaranteeing his salary for the year with a minor bonus for his trouble.”

The Bills Released 7 Players on Sunday

We've released seven players from the roster. DE Shane Ray has been released with an injury settlement from IR.

Buffalo is expected to start making their cuts in waves and the first one arrived on Sunday. While defensive end Shane Ray was released with an injury settlement two days ago, the Bills announced the following seven players were let go:

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, safety Jared Mayden, offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, tight end Jace Sternberger, and linebacker DaShaun White.

Sean McDermott Called the Upcoming Cuts ‘Very Tough’

It’s never easy letting players go, especially so many at the same time, but it’s part of the job.

“It’s very tough,” McDermott said on the cuts. “Because, No. 1, it’s unfortunately, the business that we’re in that we can’t keep everyone, and these guys have come in, and they’ve worked extremely hard. And yet, we’re gonna have to make some decisions that are tough, just from a personal standpoint.”

After the cuts are made, the Bills can keep up to 16 players on the practice squad. However, for players who get waived, those with three or fewer years of experience in the NFL, the Bills may lose them on the waiver wire to other teams.