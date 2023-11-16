Rob Gronkowski Shares Dire Prediction for Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t foresee a happy ending for Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills.

The former New England Patriots tight end spoke out on the revived drama between Diggs and the team, which flared up this week after months of remaining dormant. Stefon’s brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, took to Twitter after Buffalo’s loss to the Denver Broncos to urge his brother to leave the Bills. His message brought new speculation that the Bills receiver may be unhappy with the team.

Appearing on “Up & Adams” with Kay Adams on November 15, Gronkowski suggested that Trevon’s statement could be the sign of a bigger problem brewing behind the scenes in Buffalo, and suggested that Stefon Diggs could be on his way out.

Last year in Buffalo for Stefon Diggs? – @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/oOJceVDEWH — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) November 15, 2023

“I think there’s some serious beef behind it if his brother is tweeting that,” Gronkowski said. “If you ask me, there’s been smoke, there’s been fire for the last two years about Stefon Diggs. I don’t think he’s going to be there after this year with the Buffalo Bills.”

Rob Gronkowski: ‘It Doesn’t Make Sense’

Gronkowski said he didn’t understand why Diggs might be so unhappy in Buffalo, noting that the team has been one of the best in the AFC since he arrived in a March 2020 trade.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Gronkowski said. “You were in the possibility of winning, the last three years, of contending for a Super Bowl. You know how hard it is to be on a contending team year in and year out? I don’t know what the problem is with Stefon Diggs. I don’t know why his brother’s tweeting that out like that.”

Diggs had stirred considerable drama over the offseason, first with his sideline outburst during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and then through a series of cryptic tweets on social media — which included some overt attempts from his brother to recruit him to the Cowboys.

The situation came to a head at the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp, when Diggs was sent home. But the wide receiver returned the next day and remained a full participant through training camp and the preseason, with no further issues.

Stefon Diggs Has Pushed Aside Rumors

Diggs has addressed the past drama, saying in an interview with teammate Von Miller on his VonCast that there was never any truth to the idea that he wanted to force his way out of Buffalo.

The wide receiver instead insisted that he was simply frustrated with the team’s disappointing end to the last season, when the offense stalled and the defense had no answer for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

“You go through a 20-game season and the last image of me and Josh — a picture’s worth a thousand words,” Diggs said, adding, “For me, I felt like the common misconception is I wanted to leave. But it was like, I never said that.”

The Bills continued to struggle through the first 10 games of this season, with the loss to the Broncos dropping them to 5-5 and outside the playoff race. The Bills made a big change on offense, firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on November 15 and replacing him with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.