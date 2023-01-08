Rob Gronkowski Draws Viral Attention With Donation to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Rob Gronkowski joined others in the sports world in donating to a charity started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — and grabbed some viral attention for the amount he chose.
Since Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in what doctors said was cardiac arrest, people from around the world have donated to a GoFundMe campaign Hamlin launched for a toy drive. More than 240,000 people have made donations, amounting to more than $8.3 million, but it was a donation in the name of the former New England Patriots tight end attracting the most attention this weekend.
‘Robert Gronkowski’ Makes Waves With Donation
The campaign had already raised more than $7.5 million this weekend when a new donation came listed under the name “Robert Gronkowski” in the amount of $6,900. The amount drew some viral attention, with many taking to social media to note how “on brand” the amount was for the goofy former NFL star.
Gronkowski had already shared some love for Hamlin not long after his injury. He took to Twitter on Monday night to share an image of Bills players gathered together on the field in prayer as Hamlin was being taken to a hospital in Cincinnati.
“All love and prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia,” Gronkowski shared on Twitter. “We are with you”
As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted, many players and NFL figures have already donated to the campaign in specific amounts. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave $25,003, honoring Hamlin’s No. 3 jersey. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also gave $18,003, with Florio noting that 18 has significance in the Jewish faith as the number means “chai,” which signifies life.
Many others joined in, Florio noted.
“Other major donors connected to the NFL include the Buccaneers ($15,000), Matthew Stafford ($12,000), the Browns ($10,003), the Texans ($10,003), Sean McVay ($10,000), Russell and Ciara Wilson ($10,000), Tom Brady ($10,000), Sauce Gardner ($5,000), the Mike Evans Family Foundation ($5,000), Davante and Devanne Adams ($5,000), and the Commanders ($5,000).”
Damar Hamlin Making ‘Remarkable’ Progress
The team said this week that Hamlin was making “remarkable” progress after suffering cardiac arrest. He awoke from sedation and was able to communicate with friends and family, later sharing a message with his Bills teammates.
Hamlin also took to social media to send a message to all those who had shown him support.
“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. .. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”
As the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted on Twitter, the Bills also found a way to continue supporting Hamlin during his recovery process.
“#Bills S Damar Hamlin’s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on Injured Reserve. This week, he was placed on IR. However, sources say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.”