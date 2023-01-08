Rob Gronkowski Draws Viral Attention With Donation to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Rob Gronkowski joined others in the sports world in donating to a charity started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin — and grabbed some viral attention for the amount he chose.

Since Hamlin collapsed on the field during the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals in what doctors said was cardiac arrest, people from around the world have donated to a GoFundMe campaign Hamlin launched for a toy drive. More than 240,000 people have made donations, amounting to more than $8.3 million, but it was a donation in the name of the former New England Patriots tight end attracting the most attention this weekend.

‘Robert Gronkowski’ Makes Waves With Donation

The campaign had already raised more than $7.5 million this weekend when a new donation came listed under the name “Robert Gronkowski” in the amount of $6,900. The amount drew some viral attention, with many taking to social media to note how “on brand” the amount was for the goofy former NFL star.

Of course Rob Gronkowski donated $6,900 to the Damar Hamlin Go Fund Me. He stays on brand. pic.twitter.com/yz68xH4PKI — Brian Moore (@BriTheWebGuy) January 6, 2023

Gronkowski had already shared some love for Hamlin not long after his injury. He took to Twitter on Monday night to share an image of Bills players gathered together on the field in prayer as Hamlin was being taken to a hospital in Cincinnati.

“All love and prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia,” Gronkowski shared on Twitter. “We are with you”

All the love and many prayers for Damar, his family, and the #BillsMafia We are with you 💙🙏 https://t.co/1Gx9GZAiRt — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 3, 2023