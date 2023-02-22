Former Bills WR Rips Titans in 1-Word Tweet Following Release

The Buffalo Bills‘ former second-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft, Robert Woods, was released from the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, February 22, and the wide receiver appears to be thrilled.

The 30-year-old tweeted, “Free!” after the news broke, succinctly slamming the franchise in a simple one-word message.

Woods signed a four-year $65 million contract with Tennessee last year, which included $18.5 million guaranteed at the signing, per Spotrac.com. The Titans were approximately $23.3 million over the salary cap for next season, and by releasing Woods, they cleared up $12 million, per ESPN.

Woods spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before getting traded to the Titans in March of last year. While he played in all 17 games during the 2022 NFL season, Woods recorded a total of 53 receptions on 91 targets for 527 yards and two touchdowns — career lows in all categories. The USC alum recorded more receiving yards during his final season with the Rams despite appearing in eight fewer games due to an ACL tear suffered in mid-November.

Woods Sent Out a Tweet Asking Where He Should Play Next

After celebrating his release, Woods sent out another tweet that read, “Where should I go 👀😁,” which quickly went viral as fans and analysts responded to his question. Bills Mafia naturally chimed in, as Buffalo is firmly in the business of bringing back former veterans. Last season, the Bills brought back several familiar faces including Shaq Lawson, Cole Beasley, John Brown, and A.J. Klein.

Hard Rock Sportsbook replied with a photo of Woods in a Bills jersey, while one fan urged, “Come back home to Buffalo.”

Based on the litany of responses to Woods’ tweet, it seems Buffalo would face some heavy competition if they’d like to bring the Super Bowl champ back into the fold. Bears Wire reporter Brendan Sugrue pushed for the veteran to take his talents to Chicago while RotoBaller‘s Adam Koffler tweeted, “Philly, we could really use a slot receiver and you excelled in that role in 2018.” One analyst suggested Woods should “Go North!!” and join the Green Bay Packers, while several people encouraged the veteran to take his talents to the Dallas Cowboys, or make a return to the Rams.

Woods Had Shared Nothing But Love for Buffalo

#Titans WR @robertwoods ready to return to Buffalo on Monday night to face the @BuffaloBills. pic.twitter.com/OIago3ZNiZ — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 15, 2022



During his four-year tenure in Buffalo, Woods recorded 203 receptions for 2,451 yards and 12 touchdowns, which was enough to earn him a five-year, $34 million contract with the Rams in 2017. He thrived in Los Angeles, recording over 1,000 receiving yards in both 2018 and 2019.

Flash forward to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills were scheduled to face Woods and the Titans on Monday Night Football. Ahead of the primetime matchup at Highmark Stadium, during which Buffalo crushed Tennessee 41-7, Woods had nothing but positive things to say about his former team.

The 6-foot receiver said, “It’s always fun to go there. It’s where I started my NFL career. I had a great, great four years there as a player and resident, and they welcomed me.”

Back in 2020, the southern California native admitted that while it was difficult getting used to the frigid temperatures in western New York, “I grew to love Buffalo,” he said, per Bills Wire.

“I never really got a chance to experience really like another city, especially another weather climate like that. So going to Buffalo, being in the snow, seeing the football culture there, I loved it. Real true loyal fans, fun place to play. If you’re not wearing Bills gear in the city, they’re looking at you funny.”