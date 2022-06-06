Ryan Fitzpatrick on Connection to Bills Fans: ‘Those Are My People’

Ryan Fitzpatrick played for nine different NFL teams over his 17-year career, but said he will always hold a special connection to the Buffalo Bills and their fans.

Fitzpatrick announced his retirement this week, ending his career after an injury-shortened season with the Washington Commanders. Appearing on a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick ended hopes that he might sign a one-day contract with the Bills to end his career.

“It’s not like one particular team is going to hold a press conference for me,” Fitzpatrick said, explaining his decision to call his own press conference to announce his retirement.

Though he won’t end his career as a member of the Bills, Fitzpatrick did have plenty of good memories to share about his four seasons with the team and the enduring fanhood that followed.

The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Strong Connection to Bills

While he made six different stops after leaving the Bills after the 2012 season, Fitzpatrick said he’ll always feel the strongest connection to the Bills and their fans.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt more at home in a stadium or with a fan base than — and I was in Buffalo for four years,” he said. “But those are my people. I feel like I understand them and they understand me. It was one of the great pleasures of my career playing there in Buffalo.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick holds an unofficial, unscheduled retirement press conference and, amongst other things, lists his favorite all-time games and teammates, shares his toughest opponents, names the best QB in NFL history and details his word cloud. 🎧 https://t.co/0vUWT69iZd pic.twitter.com/EXMWMyy2Sy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2022

Fitzpatrick made his feelings about Bills fans known during his career as well. In another appearance on Schefter’s podcast last season, while he was a member of the rival Miami Dolphins, Fitzpatrick said Buffalo was the favorite stop of his career.

“I mean, I can’t like… I’m going to get in trouble if I answer that one,” Fitzpatrick said when Schefter asked about his favorite team.

When Schefter continued to pry and talked about his love of Chicago, Fitzpatrick admitted that he had a soft spot for Buffalo.

“Well yeah… that doesn’t make it any easier,” Fitzpatrick said after some prompting. “Cause my favorite NFL city? It’s Buffalo.”

Fitz Explains Viral Moment at Bills Playoff Game