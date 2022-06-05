Former Bills QB Reveals ‘Scary Thought’ About Josh Allen’s Future

After former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick officially announced his retirement from the NFL, he appeared on Rich Gaenzler’s Bull in the Basement podcast to discuss what led him to make this momentous decision and his plans moving forward.

Fitzpatrick played for the Bills between 2009 and 2012. Originally drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft, over his 17-year professional career, the 39-year-old also played for the Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and the Washington Commanders.

On the podcast, Fitzpatrick, who was the fan-favorite choice to rejoin the team as Josh Allen‘s backup following Mitch Trubisky’s exit, is asked how he feels about Buffalo being the top team to win the Super Bowl next season.

“It’s awesome,” Fitzpatrick says. “I think the Bills are so lucky to have Josh and I think Josh is so lucky to have the Bills. It’s a perfect marriage for him and what he stands for. I mean, he’s just got a toughness and a grit and it just matches the fan base. He’s the perfect quarterback – he’s goofy, he’s silly, doesn’t take himself too serious” —

“Hmm, sounds kinda familiar,” Gaenzler interjects with a wink and a nod, a compliment which Fitzpatrick quickly shoots down.

“Well, but he has talent to go with it,” Fitzpatricks says. “He’s got an amazing skill set. But I’ve gotten to know him off the field as well, and he’s young, dumb, and fun, just one of the guys. What he did in the playoffs this year was absolutely unbelievable and it’s such a shame it didn’t go further — but it was one of the greatest runs of two games in the playoffs that anybody has ever seen.”

While Allen has sealed his status as an elite quarterback, Fitzpatrick believes the most “scary” thing is that the 26-year-old superstar hasn’t even reached his peak.

“He continues to get better and better every year which is a really scary thought,” Fitzpatrick says, especially considering how much he’s already improved.

“I think we can all remember he was a 50 or 52.. 55% passer a couple of years ago and now, he’s just absolutely deadly. The accuracy, the decision-making… He looks bigger and different from anyone else on the field. Couple that will guys love playing with him and playing for him, that’s a pretty good combination right there.”

Fitzpatrick Says He First Contemplated Retirement in 2016

Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons What a career 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6qdvsLaD83 — PFF (@PFF) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick revealed on the podcast how humbling “the sheer volume of people” who reached out to him after his retirement was announced. Because he doesn’t have any social media accounts, “It’s not a lot of randos – it’s a lot of former teammates and coaches, that have reached out and it’s been really cool.”

As for when he started thinking about ending his NFL career, “I contemplated retirement after the 2016 season which was Jets, miserable. Hated every second of it. Hated football. Wasn’t a great year for me. I just didn’t play very well. After that, kind of refound the passion, refound the fire.

“But unfortunately last year, I had the hip injury. So it kinda started after my second scan, the MRI, just some of the results that came back, it wasn’t looking necessarily exciting in there. And then part of it too, my oldest is in high school now, a lot of different factors that have gone into it.”

Fitzpatrick Didn’t Know Fred Jackson Would Announcement His Retirement

After playing for nine teams over 17 NFL seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has told his former teammates in an incredible text he sent to them that he is retiring. Here is a copy of that text, via @Fred22Jackson. pic.twitter.com/BjpAPaYagb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2022

While Fitzpatrick reveals he made the official decision to retire over a month ago, he never hatched a plan to “really put it out there,” and make it public.

So, it came as a huge surprise when his former teammate, former legendary Bills running back Fred Jackson, broke the news for him. On June 2, tweeted out a screenshot of a personal text with Fitzpatrick and wrote, “Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic.”

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Fitzpatrick says, “Fred, almost unknowingly did a favor for me and put it out there. Freddy hit me up with an apology text this morning and was like ‘Sorry, dude. I didn’t know it would take off like that!'”

In the end, Fitzpatrick says it was for the best. “I was like it’s fine – totally cool. I just put [that graphic] together, all my former teammates, just to send out a thank you to a lot of them, and Freddy was the biggest name on the list and was always special to me.”

