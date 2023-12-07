Bills Coach Sean McDermott Breaks Silence on Disturbing Team Speech

The Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott is firmly on the hot seat with fans heading into the final five games of the season. And a new report on a disturbing team speech he gave to players in 2019 is fueling the fire.

Go Long’s Tyler Dunne shared a three-part series entitled “The McDermott Problem” on Thursday, December 7, during which he spoke to 25 coaches, players, personnel, and several team sources whose identities remain anonymous. In Part II of the exposé, Dunne reported that McDermott used the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, as a motivational tool for his players.

McDermott addressed the media on Wednesday, confirming he gave this speech. “My intent in the meeting that day was to discuss the importance of communication and being on the same page as a team,” he told reporters. “I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team.”

Sean McDermott just addressed the 9/11 meeting referenced by @TyDunne's article published today. He said he plans on addressing this with the team later today once they get out of meetings. Here's the first few minutes of his comments from moments ago @WKBW pic.twitter.com/lKBdGVd8GV — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 7, 2023

The terrorists who orchestrated the attack, which left nearly 3,000 people dead, per the U.S. Department of State, inspired McDermott’s speech.

Dunne wrote, “At St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, N.Y., McDermott’s morning address began innocently enough. He told the entire team they needed to come together. But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection.”

jet fuel cant melt the resolve of my football team 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pVlrzH6rIV — weeniehead (@essbeeay) December 7, 2023

“One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?’ A young player tried to methodically answer. ‘What do you think their biggest obstacle was?’ A veteran answered, ‘TSA,’ which mercifully lightened the mood.”

When asked about the alleged speech, “One player’s eyes widen into saucers, horrified,” Dunne noted. “One almost falls over, clapping and laughing hysterically. One cuts the question off before it’s asked, as if pleading the fifth: ‘I ain’t talking about that.'”

Fans and Analysts Had Strongly Mixed Reactions to Sean McDermott’s Speech

Sean McDermott coaching the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/mZfv9XTtq8 — Dylan (@DylanStebbins) December 7, 2023



The speech quickly went viral on social media. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio dubbed McDermott “Michael Scott,” referring to the character from the sitcom, “The Office.” One fan responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, “I can’t do this anymore. Oh my god. Buffalo doesn’t even deserve sports teams.”

Several fans refused to believe the story, claiming Dunne put together a hit piece on the coach because the team denied him media credentials. However, after McDermott confirmed the account, that argument was no longer viable.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown shared mixed feelings on the overall report, in which McDermott is labeled a “narcissist” who never took responsibility for the infamous 13-seconds debacle.

Brown posted, “A fascinating read from Tyler here (as you’d expect). A lot rings true. Some smells of sour grapes. Framing playoff failures as a coaching problem ignores that the #Bills were often the 2nd best team. But the word that stops me in this is ‘fraud.’ And it pops up far too much.”

McDermott said he would not comment on the entirety of Dunne’s article but is aware of it, and wanted to address this part specifically. He plans to meet with the team today to make sure everyone “is on the same page, and even guys who weren’t here to understand.”

Sean McDermott’s Speech Inspired By a Death in Niagara Falls Left Players ‘Trying Their Hardest Not to Laugh’

Dunne also relayed a speech McDermott gave on December 11, inspired by a woman who purposely drove her car into Niagara Falls. The vehicle got stuck against a rock. “McDermott studied up and pieced together a speech,” Dunne wrote.

“The coach explained how members from the Coast Guard did everything they could to save the woman. He built up the drama. Players held on tight for an inspiring apex, and… nothing. He said the woman died. End of story. The complete absence of a point had some players biting their tongues, trying their hardest not to laugh.”

In present day, rumors have swirled that McDermott’s job is danger if the Bills (6-6) fail to make the playoffs. However, sources told The Athletic’s Tim Graham that there’s “zero” chance of that happening. Bills owner Terry Pegula still has full confidence in their head coach.