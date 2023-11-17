Sean McDermott’s Cryptic Comment Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘I Won’t Go There’

Over the past several weeks, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has looked like a shell of his former self.

He leads the league with 11 interceptions. The offense ranks second in giveaways (18). After firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Bills head coach Sean McDermott is hoping the overall vibe in the locker room shifts. And it starts with Allen.

“Huge,” McDermott told reporters of the importance of Allen getting that spark back. “He’s the leader of our football team, let alone in this case, the offense.

“I think just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there. The guy that we have watched over the years here, but also back at Wyoming, right? Just going out there and having that joy when he’s playing.”

When McDermott was asked why he thinks that joy dissipated in the first place, his cryptic response raised some eyebrows.

Sean McDermott's made it clear this week he's looking for a boost in energy and overall vibe from the #Bills offense. That might be most important to see from Josh Allen. "Just getting him back to having that look in his eye and having some fun out there." pic.twitter.com/FGIAUSdJT8 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 17, 2023

“Yeah, I have my own thoughts, but I won’t go there right now. But just overall, just where we’re trying to go, offensively, where we’re trying to go as a team, that’s really what I’m focused on. It’s that vision of ‘Hey, what do we need to do?’ And ‘What needs to be back?’ Those traits, I guess you would say, is important.”

Allen spoke about his more stoic demeanor back in October. When asked if “Fun Time Josh” would return this season, he downplayed the importance. Allen said he was simply maturing as a player and utilizing a “low positive” mindset.

While McDermott wouldn’t share his thoughts on what’s caused the usually explosive quarterback to regress, he’s already seeing the mood lift. “I thought (Thursday’s) practice was on point. And it looked like they were having some fun at the same time and getting a little bit of that confidence back, as well.”

Joe Brady Has 100% Confidence in Bill QB Josh Allen



After Dorsey was fired, Joe Brady, the Bills quarterbacks coach, was promoted as interim offensive coordinator. When asked if there’s concern over Allen’s confidence, “Not at all,” Brady told reporters on November 16. “Give me Josh Allen all day, every day.

“When I look in his eyes before every game, there’s not a worry in my mind. And I guarantee you that’s the same mindset of everybody in this locker room. So I believe Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL and it excites me that I get an opportunity to call plays with him.”

While Allen sounded dejected addressing the media after Dorsey was fired, Brady is confident a win will turn things around.

“We’re in the business of winning football games,” Brady said. “When you win, there’s a lot of energy. It starts at the top. I got to make sure that I bring the energy and I bring the juice and the guys are going to feed off me. I think that’ll trickle down to Josh and to the players. Without worrying about how the energy was or whatnot, it’s about ‘Hey, what can we do moving forward?’ That all starts with me.”

The Bills Must Defeat the New York Jets in Week 11

After entering the season as Super Bowl favorites, the Bills (5-5) are fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive. In order to remain in the hunt, Buffalo must defeat the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday, November 19.

The Bills face an equally desperate AFC East rival and the margin for error is gone. “Our backs against the wall,” Allen told reporters.

“The clock’s ticking on what we can do this season and it starts this Sunday to try to turn this thing around. It’s no secret in terms of how many wins you probably need to get to the playoffs, and we don’t have much more wiggle room. So, we understand that.

“But again, we can’t focus on the next week or the week after that and we can’t focus on the end of the season. We got to focus on the here and now and that’s Sunday.”