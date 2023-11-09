Sean McDermott Delivers 1-Word Response on Bills Playoff Window Closing

The Buffalo Bills offense has shown flashes of brilliance this season but they can’t seem to find any consistency.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. averaged 41 points per game between Weeks 2 and 4, but over the past four weeks, they’ve averaged 20.25 points a game.

The Bills have already lost more games this season than they did all of last year and hopes for a Super Bowl appearance are quickly dwindling. After losing 24-19 to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills are still in the playoff hunt, but only thanks to the New York Jets also losing in Week 9.

Speaking to the reporters on Thursday, November 9, Bills head coach Sean McDermott was asked what he thought about the team’s 5-4 record and the margin for error closing.

“Confident,” McDermott said.

"Confident," McDermott said.

"Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff," McDermott said.

“Confident in our team. Confident in our coaches. Confident in our players. Confident in our staff,” McDermott said. While fans are calling for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to be fired, McDermott gave a flat-out “No” answer when asked if he’s considered switching up his play-calling status.

McDermott said some things simply need to be “reset” or “retaught” at this point in the season.

“It doesn’t mean we don’t have to work to do. It doesn’t mean we don’t have a gap to close. And there are different things that make up that gap. So, we’ve got to continue to drill down on those areas and play better as an overall team complimentary-wise.”

The Bills are Heavy Favorites to Defeat the Denver Broncos in Week 10



While the Bills’ upcoming schedule includes road games against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2), their next matchup should be an easy win.

The Bills are considered 7.5-point favorites to defeat the Denver Broncos in Orchard Park on Monday Night Football. The Broncos (3-5) are fresh off a bye after upsetting the Chiefs in Week 8, impressively holding quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ offense to just nine points. However, throughout nine games this season, the Broncos defense has allowed 28.3 points a game, which ranks dead last in the league.

Dorsey blamed the crowd noise at Paycor Stadium for hindering the offense’s ability to stay up-tempo against the Bengals, but that won’t be an issue against Denver. The Bills are 4-1 at home this season, the one defeat stemming from their “home” game in London.

Allen made it clear that he does not want to lose in front of Bills Mafia while

speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“That’s a key for any team throughout the years,” he said. “You have to win at home. You have to make these ones count. Obviously, you’d love to win the away ones too, but to have that advantage, Bills Mafia in the house making noise… we gotta make sure we win at home.”

The Bills Offense Held a ‘Players Only’ Meeting

Bills running back Latavius Murray told reporters the offensive players held a "players only" meeting.

"It's something I initiated," Murray said. "Just wanted to bring the guys together… and see how as an offense, we can make a difference. We talked about a few things and hopefully, it was received. Hopefully, it's a step in the right direction."



Bills running back Latavius Murray told reporters the offensive players held a “players only” meeting.

“It’s something I initiated,” Murray said. “Just wanted to bring the guys together… and see how as an offense, we can make a difference. We talked about a few things and hopefully, it was received. Hopefully, it’s a step in the right direction.”

Allen mentioned during his press conference that the team was putting in “extra work” this week. He’s also confident that the chemistry they’ve built off the field will “pay dividends.”