Bills’ Rookie Offensive Tackle Says He’s ‘Being an Idiot, Hurting My Team’

While there were numerous highlights from the Buffalo Bills 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 19, few came from offensive tackle Spencer Brown, and he knows it.

The 23-year-old rookie was taken out of the game after receiving his fifth penalty, including a silly, completely avoidable call for taunting. While benched, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle stepped in to take over his spot.

While Brown was obviously struggling on the field, it should be noted he was thrown into playing left tackle after Dion Dawkins was ruled out with COVID-19. Sunday’s game marked the first time Brown was starting at left tackle, and to go against Panthers’ Brian Burns, “one of the best speed rushers in the league is the epitome of getting baptized by fire,” 13WHAM’s Dan Fetes tweeted.

Nice run by Singletary to open the drive. Some late flags come flying in after his first down run. Spencer Brown gets called for taunting. Brown plays with a lot of emotion, but not smart standing over a player and talking. Fifth flag for Brown. Tommy Doyle in. — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 19, 2021

However, the 6-foot-8, 311-pound offensive lineman did not need anyone’s sympathy, and after the game, he took complete responsibility for his penalties.

Bills run it for the first time today and Spencer Brown called for a hold.Singletary gets no yards on the run. That's about right. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 19, 2021

“That was me being an idiot and hurting my team. We can’t use (flipping to left tackle) as an excuse, Brown said, per News 8 reporter AJ Feldman.

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Said Brown ‘Showed His Youth Today’

Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed Brown’s performance during the postgame conference. “He’s a good player, young player and he showed his youth so I just wanted to settle him down and remind him it’s all about the team and I think it’s a good learning moment for him,” McDermott said, per News 4 Buffalo’s Heather Prusak.

Twitter had a field day with Brown following his numerous penalties, quieting any rumors that Brown would permanently replace Dawkins at left tackles.

Spencer Brown probably has a nice career ahead of him. But maybe now we can stop talking about giving him Dawkins job. — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) December 19, 2021

Spencer Browns day pic.twitter.com/VbmzFQfHFI — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) December 19, 2021

Bench Spencer Brown… NOW — Stephanie Coleman (@stephanicoleman) December 19, 2021

Spencer Brown has more flags today than an Olympic opening ceremony — T. Sardinia (@THE_REAL_SARD) December 19, 2021

Spencer Brown is so so bad at LT. I know he’s an out of position rookie but damn. We need Dawk back for the NE game. https://t.co/E3CwfaKXdA — Bills_Chick (@Bills_Chick) December 19, 2021

Spencer brown #79 been getting worked all game and got the nerve to taunt lol. Boy if you don’t getcho…. — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) December 19, 2021

Thankfully, Brown’s errors didn’t derail the Bills in Week 15. The rookie will look to right those wrongs when Buffalo faces the New England Patriots in Week 16, a pivotal AFC East matchup that will likely decide whether or not the Bills (8-6) can punch their ticket into the postseason.

Brown Still Has a Very Bright Future in Buffalo

Highest run blocking grades among rookie OT’s this season 1️⃣ Penei Sewell: 88.7

2️⃣ Rashawn Slater: 73.1

3️⃣ Christian Darrisaw: 71.1

4️⃣ Spencer Brown: 69.4 pic.twitter.com/IOpaCkLinU — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) December 15, 2021

Brown, whom the Bills drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has quickly become one of the team’s most promising rising stars ever since offensive coordinator Brian Daboll elevated him to the starting lineup in Week 4.

The Northern Iowa alum stepped in for Cody Ford, who was taken out of the starting lineup after allowing 11 pressures against the Washington Football Team in Week 3, per Syracuse.com.

Brown reflected on his success thus far this season back in November. “I came in here just, ‘Gotta do my role and make the team and be the swing tackle,'” he said, as reported by The Buffalo News. “And then now, I’m in a starting role. So it’s been a pretty surreal whirlwind of emotions, honestly.”

The rookie has impressed his fellow offensive lineman as well. “It just keeps that over-positive, kill-or-be-killed swagger on the field,” Dawkins said. “Spencer’s just like one of those guys, he’s a young pup. He’s just out there throwing his body around and not caring and just being reckless, which is exactly what football is.”

