Photo of Bills No.1 WR At Cowboys Playoff Game Raises Major Concern

One day after the Buffalo Bills‘ dominant 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, wide receiver Stefon Diggs traveled to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to watch his brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs’ playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the support and love Diggs shows toward his younger brother’s career is heartwarming, photos that emerged from his visit to the Cowboys game on Sunday, January 16, caused major concern for Bills fans.

The 28-year-old receiver was seen on national television meeting with maskless fans while remaining maskless himself.

Based on Diggs’ tweet before the 2021 NFL season officially started, it seemed the two-time Pro Bowler had no issues getting vaccinated against COVID-19 after the league announced its updated rules and regulations concerning coronavirus.

accountability … availability — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 22, 2021

In case there was any confusion on what Diggs was referring to in his tweet, his teammate, fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, quoted Diggs’ tweet while sharing a photo of his vaccination card.

Bills’ Fans Voiced Concern for Diggs’ Health After Seeing Photos of Him at the Cowboys Game

Stefon Diggs fresh off last night’s win over New England, in attendance to watch his brother take on the 49ers. pic.twitter.com/jfGg5x62u4 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 16, 2022

The Bills are in the midst of one of their most promising playoff runs, and the idea of losing the team’s No. 1 wide receiver before the AFC Divisional rounds next weekend because of a positive COVID-19 test, did not sit well with fans.

One fan tweeted after seeing Diggs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, “They just showed him taking pics with fans no mask on… if he gets Covid I’ll lose my mind,” while another fan jumped straight to the worst-case scenario, “Yup so he’s out next week after catching Covid. Can’t wait.”

Last night: Playoff W Today: @StefonDiggs is in Dallas to watch his brother. @trevondiggs 📺: #SFvsDAL next on CBS/NICK/Prime Video

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/BG7f6X1Z5a — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

“Ooof,” one man tweeted. “I get going to support your brother but you’d think they’d have players lock it down for the home stretch. COVID could still wreck this team’s chances,” while another guy commented, “Someone give him a mask, PLEASE!!!!”

Stefon Diggs in Dallas supporting his brother Trevon in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/RNJVLo4FMU — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 16, 2022

AT&T Stadium does not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to attend games, FOX 4 News reported in August. While masks are recommended for those unvaccinated, they are not required.

While the NFL has strict rules in place for players and staff, the league does not impose regulations on fans attending games. Therefore, each team’s stadium has different requirements when it comes to COVID-19.

Who Do the Bills Play Next?

While the Bills’ regular season was a rollercoaster, they got hot exactly when it matters most, and haven’t lost a game since December 12.

Diggs, who caught all three receptions from quarterback Josh Allen on Saturday night against the Patriots, including a jaw-dropping 48-yarder down the sidelines in the second half, has been a huge factor in the Bills’ success this season.

Stefon Diggs vs. JC Jackson… Diggs runs right by him and Allen hits him deep. pic.twitter.com/a343kUOrq8 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 16, 2022

Buffalo won’t know who they will be playing against next week until the conclusion of Sunday’s games. If Kansas City wins, the Bills will head to Arrowheads stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Chiefs, the Bills will be hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at home at Highmark Stadium.

