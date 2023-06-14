Video of Bills WR Stefon Diggs Back at Practice Goes Viral

After a tumultuous start to the Buffalo Bills‘ mandatory minicamp, as Stefon Diggs’ decision to ditch the team before practice started on Day 1 caused quite a stir, instilling fear that the situation with their No. 1 wide receiver may be irreparable, things are starting to return to normal.

On Wednesday, June 14, Bills Mafia took a deep sigh of relief as Diggs was back at practice. Several videos shared on Twitter showed that the three-time Pro Bowler wasn’t standing on the sidelines, being present just to avoid a hefty fine — Diggs was in uniform, dancing alongside his teammates, looking genuinely happy to be back.

Stefon Diggs is here for practice on Wednesday and he’s got some moves https://t.co/aJGF3gAmRC pic.twitter.com/GBV085BCMq — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 14, 2023

While Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that he was “very concerned” over Diggs’ absence on Tuesday, the receiver’s agent, Adisa Bakari told ESPN‘s Adam Schefter that “his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR ‘will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.'”

The reasons as to why Diggs left the facility before practice started have yet to be made public. Bakari told Schefter that Diggs found what McDermott said during his press conference to be “a little odd” considering “the conversations happening behind the scenes” with the head coach. Bakari noted that it’s an “in house situation that they are on the way to resolving” and that the issue is not contract related.

Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs Looked Friendly at Practice

Here’s a pic that’s mostly Greg but also Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen giving each other a lil wave. @hsjrphoto will have actually good photos later !!!! pic.twitter.com/eAILXmaZEH — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) June 14, 2023

On Tuesday night, Diggs shared a cryptic message on Instagram that several fans and analysts believed was throwing shade toward Allen. “I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

However, photos and videos shared from Tuesday’s practice showed Allen and his top offensive weapon looking friendly.

When asked about the situation regarding Diggs on Tuesday, Allen told reporters, “Internally, we’re working on some things. Not football-related. Stef, he’s my guy. I f****** love him… This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him… I’ve got his back not matter what.

“There are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t. I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything. Just trying to talk and listen at the same time, hear him out and just try to move this forward as quickly and respectfully as possible.”

Bleacher Report‘s Erin Walsh wrote, “Diggs appears to have taken issue with Allen’s comments regarding his absence, insinuating that he is lying about the situation in a cryptic post,” while Clutch Points‘ Tim Capurso believes it could also be head coach Sean McDermott.

While we don’t who the “big dawg” is that Diggs was referring to, there appeared to be no friction between Allen and Diggs on Tuesday.

Von Miller Said He Had Stefon Diggs’ Back

"There's no guy above the team BUT you handle certain guys a different way and that's just how it is." Von Miller on what he's learned over the years when handling situations like Stefon Diggs. "You treat everyone w/ respect but you can't treat everyone the same."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/T0ShB8b4Q4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 14, 2023



The $96 million contract Diggs signed last offseason made him basically impossible to trade, but the thought of having a superstar player stuck with a team he doesn’t want to play would obviously be a dreadful situation for everyone involved.

On Tuesday, Bills edge rusher and eternal optimist Von Miller told reporters that the Diggs situation was not that serious..

“I’m in support of Stef,” Miller expressed. “We got all different types of perspectives, and I get his perspective. I know he wants to be here. He works extremely hard on and off the football field. He’s a great friend. He’s a great leader, all the way around. So I’m in support of my guy and I want him to be happy. I want us all to be happy so we can continue to compete for Super Bowl.”