Stefon Diggs Tweets Bold Comment About Struggling Bills WR

The Buffalo Bills have addressed several issues in free agency this offseason, but the team still needs to find a solid wide receiver to back up superstar Stefon Diggs. While there were high hopes for Gabe Davis to fill that role for the 2022 NFL season, he struggled with drops and never turned into a reliable target.

While Davis set career highs numbers, finishing with 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns — all while dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2, he struggled with dropped balls and was unable to make the big plays when opposing defenses buried Diggs.

On Wednesday, April 5, Cover 1 contributor Ajay Cybulski tweeted, “Davis is always debated on this app about what player he can be for the Bills. What is his ceiling? What is his floor? He could be a WR 1A/1B in this league if he can put it all together, and his floor is where he’s at right now: Good WR2. Thoughts?” — and Diggs chimed in.

The three-time Pro Bowler boldly replied, “WR1,” to which Cybulski joked back, “So you’re going to be WR2?” Despite there being some jest in Diggs’ tweet as the only way Davis becomes the No. 1 receiver in Buffalo is if Digggs gets traded, which is not happening any time soon, or if the 24-year-old signs with a new team after his rookie contract expires following the conclusion of 2023 NFL season, it’s awesome to see him support his teammate on social media.

WR1 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 5, 2023

While this coming year could be a make-or-break for Davis’ future with the Bills, this kind of compliment from Diggs, who’s probably the most outspoken, honest critic of Buffalo’s performance as of late, was applauded by fans on Twitter. One man responded, “Bro!! You’re the epitome of a teammate! The real fans love you and this is why!,” while a women wrote, “Love you both can’t wait to see how next season treats you..”

Davis Reacted to Diggs’ Comment on Twitter

The former fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft appreciated Diggs’ vote of confidence. Davis, who hasn’t tweeted since January, reposted a screenshot of the interaction and wrote, “Appreciate you brother🤞🏽💯 @stefondiggs,” and Diggs liked his response.

Diggs, 29, is the second player to speak out against criticism of Davis this week. On Tuesday, former Bills receiver Cole Beasley saw an article tweeted by Buffalo Rumblings with the headline, “Can the Buffalo Bills Trust Gabe Davis to improve next season?” and the 33-year-old veteran took issue. Beasley tweeted, “Gabe works his ass off. He won’t ever get worse.”

A fan tweeted back, “He needs to improve his catch %,” to which Beasley responded, “He will do that if he’s not catching everything down the field. His whole route tree is low percentage right now.”

He will do that if he’s not catching everything down the field. His whole route tree is low percentage right now. https://t.co/6acBl3qZAW — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) April 4, 2023

Another person tweeted to Beasley, “I mean he WAS worse this last season. Sick of the drops. Time to upgrade at #2 receiver because I’m 1000% not paying him.” Beasley retweeted the message and wrote, “He improved in every stat category last year from the previous even with a nagging ankle injury.”

The Bills are Expected to Draft a WR in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Even after signing wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty in free agency, the Bills are highly expected to draft a playmaker in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Buffalo is still searching for “that one significant piece that can put them over the top,” The Athletic wrote last week. And if they don’t land DeAndre Hopkins or sign Odell Beckham Jr., “An early-round receiver could be a priority to help the short-term and long-term health of the position.”

On Thursday, Fox Sports analyst Henry McKenna wrote, “The draft could be where the Bills acquire the personnel that helps seal their victory in the AFC East,” and predicted the team drafts Tennessee standout Jalen Hyatt with their No. 27 overall pick, a wide receiver who recorded 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 NFL season.

6 catches

207 yards

5 TDs@Vol_Football WR @jalinhyatt put up video game numbers against Alabama. 🔥 📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/zQztMFLFiK — NFL (@NFL) March 22, 2023

“Buffalo essentially has to decide who it sees as the fifth-best pass-catcher in this year’s draft, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jordan Addison, Michael Mayer and Quentin Johnston already off the board,” McKenna wrote.

“So the Bills’ options include Hyatt, tight end Dalton Kincaid and Zay Flowers, among others. Kincaid is drawing comparisons to Zach Ertz, essentially an upgraded version of the team’s current tight end, Dawson Knox. Flowers is an electric slot player. But I’ll take Hyatt, who will be the Bills’ WR2 in 2023.”