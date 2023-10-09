Bills WR Stefon Diggs Sends Explicit Message to ‘Whoever Stole My Car’

Stefon Diggs had a rough weekend, and things didn’t get much better with the start of a new week on Monday.

After returning home from England after a dismal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver apparently learned that his car had been stolen. Diggs took to Instagram on October 9 to share a rather angry message to the unknown person who made off with the car.

Stefon Diggs Sends a Message

Diggs broke the news of his car theft via his Instagram story on Monday night, calling out the car thief.

“To make this beautiful Monday even better. I have a special message for whoever stole my car,” he wrote, following it up with a short video of a man saying “your mom’s a h**.”

Who tf stole Stefon Diggs’ car 😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/xqgJwmLkXy — . (@ShakirBetta) October 10, 2023

The post attracted some viral attention, with Bills fans offering their help in finding the vehicle.

“Somebody stealing Stefon Diggs’ car is no laughing matter but I will literally take off work and carry him around to wherever he needs to go like Kronk for Yzma in Emperors New Groove,” one person shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is not the first time that Diggs’ car has made headlines. Back in January 2022, some viral pictures showed his Ferrari stuck in the road on the city’s west side during a sudden snowstorm. Diggs later took to Twitter to explain that he was at practice at the time and someone else was driving the car.

I wasn’t stuck I was at practice lol but appreciate the concern… ♥️ — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 6, 2022

And back in April 2021, TMZ Sports reported that a Mercedes-Benz G-Class registered to Diggs was found abandoned near a Miami airport. The vehicle was towed, and a representative for the Bills receiver said he had nothing to do with the incident.

“[Stefon] was not driving the car,” the representative told TMZ. “He allowed a friend to use the car while he was gone. Unfortunately, the friend had got a flat tire with the car.”

Stefon Diggs, Bills Have Bad Trip to London

Diggs had his car stolen not long after arriving home after a trip to London that went awry. The Bills fell flat in the 25-20 loss to the Jaguars, falling to 3-2 and losing their share of the division lead.

It was especially tough for Diggs, starting on Saturday when the NFL announced that he was fined $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the previous week’s win over the Miami Dolphins. After scoring a second-quarter touchdown, Diggs grabbed a pair of beers from a fan in the front row and threw them around in the air.

Diggs was seen growing heated on the sideline during Sunday’s game as the Bills were struggling to move the ball against the aggressive Jaguars defense. After the game, Diggs said he thought the team was unusually flat, lacking the sense of urgency needed after falling down 11-0 in the first half.

“I felt like we did have a little – I’m not gonna say (we were) lackadaisical – but we were kind of just (didn’t have that) let’s go get it, let’s get after it, (attitude)” Diggs said, via Syracuse.com. “We were trying to figure it out but that lack of sense of urgency, it showed.”