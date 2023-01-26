Bills WR Stefon Diggs’ Brother Fuels Wild Cowboys Trade Rumor

Following the Buffalo Bills‘ 27-10 collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round, video of wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ fourth-quarter outburst toward quarterback Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and Allen all said they took zero offense to the three-time Pro Bowler’s fiery reaction, mentioning how they’d be more worried if he didn’t have such a passionate response to losing, it wasn’t enough to stop wild trade rumors from spiking.

On January 24, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs fueled speculation by “liking” a post featuring a photo of the brothers that stated, “I see 2 Dallas Cowboys in 1 photo 😁.”

I see 2 Dallas Cowboys in 1 photo😁 pic.twitter.com/xyLz1qROml — 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙙•𝙯𝙚𝙠𝙚✭ (@6Blackhawks) January 24, 2023

The next day, during an episode of “Love of the Star” podcast, former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus suggested Dallas trade their No. 26 pick in 2023 NFL Draft to the Bills to land the Bills star. While Buffalo has zero plans to trade Diggs, if the $96 million receiver were to be made available, offering one first-rounder wouldn’t even come close to cutting it.

Because Diggs famously requested a trade out of Minnesota in 2020, the Bills gave up a 2020 first-round, fifth-round, and a sixth-round pick, along with a 2021 fourth-rounder in order to land the elite receiver, his public frustration with Buffalo has some fans and analysts under the impression that he’s ready to cut ties with Buffalo and move on.

100% Diggs forces a trade this offseason, right?#Vikings fans have seen this movie before. pic.twitter.com/KikgEQ1DC7 — Purple FTW! Podcast (@PurpleForTheWin) January 24, 2023

SB Nation suggested Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead wouldn’t be afraid to pull out all the stops to land Diggs should he demand a trade.

Diggs is one of the toughest competitors in the league and while he could’ve handled the loss better, especially being a team captain, it’s not difficult to understand why he acted out. This season was hyped to be the year Buffalo finally won the Super Bowl but once again, they came up woefully short. And at age 28, the clock is ticking on his prime years.

Stefon Diggs has the iPhone working tonight. I like his fire. I think he's been a great player and leader. Actually I wish he would have gotten upset sooner when there was still time to make a difference. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jGhfafzE3s — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) January 23, 2023

Following the backlash of his outburst, “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result,” Diggs tweeted. “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah… Want me to be okay with losing ? Nah,” — these messages sound more like a player venting, not threatening to leave.

NFL Fans Slammed Rumors That Diggs Would Ditch Allen to Play for Dak Prescott

While Cowboys fans would love to see Diggs join his brother in Dallas, other people found the proposal laughable. Despite the Bills ending the postseason on a rough note, Allen remains a Top-5 quarterback who’s buoyed Diggs’ career. The former fifth-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft has earned Pro Bowl honors every year since he joined the Bills.

Diggs finished the 2022 regular season with 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2021, he recorded 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 20202, he pulled in 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

One person tweeted after seeing the Cowboys rumors, “Why would he play for Dallas. Why would he want McCarthy as his coach and Dak as his QB,” while another person wrote, “Going from josh allen to dak yeah right that’s not happening 😂.”

One man tweeted, “Dude no disrespect but if he’s getting mad at Josh he’s looking for an upgrade, not Dak 😭😭😭,” while another fan went as far to claim, “going from josh allen to dak would be a suicidal move.”

Allen Shut Down Trevon’s Attempt to Recruit Diggs Last Offseason

Last year, Trevon made it clear that he would love to have his older brother as a teammate, however, Allen was quick to shut it down. The 24-year-old cornerback tweeted on March 26, 2021, “Ive always wanted to play on the same team as my brother. 14 to dallas would be 🔥.”

No. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 26, 2022

ESPN’s official Twitter retweeted the Cowboys cornerback’s message and wrote, “Could you imagine?” Within 10 minutes of ESPN’s tweet going up, Allen replied with a one-word answer for the sports outlet, “No.”