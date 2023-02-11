Bills WR Addresses Brother’s Campaign for Dallas Cowboys Trade

During the Buffalo Bills crushing 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game, video of Stefon Diggs’ fourth-quarter outburst toward quarterback Josh Allen quickly went viral, as did reports of him packing up his belongings and bolting from the locker room after the game.

The wide receiver’s public frustration with the Bills had some analysts and fans under the impression that his relationship with Allen had soured, and that he was ready to request a trade out of Buffalo. Further pushing that narrative, Diggs’ little brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

On February 9, Trevon appeared on the “Blogging The Boys” podcast and urged fans to help him convince the Bills star to become his teammate. “We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here,” Trevon said. “We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

The next day, Diggs was asked about his little brother’s Twitter campaign while appearing on the USA Today Sports Show at Super Bowl 57 Radio Row. “I always wanted to be with my brother, “Diggs said. “He knows that though, so he’s playing on the heartstrings a little bit.”

The former fifth-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft said that while he didn’t cheer for the Cowboys when he first got into the league, “I have kind of a reason to root for them now,” and admits that he and Trevon discuss the possibility of playing together “all the time… it’s a goal of mine for sure.”

The three-time Pro Bowler entertained the idea of heading to Dallas. “It would be fun,” Diggs said before adding the following comment with a big smirk. “My brother is kind of a quiet person so he doesn’t talk to too many people. So, that’s probably part of the reason he wants me there. He probably has like… a couple of friends, you know?

“In a perfect world, I know he says it all the time, we’ll be on the same team playing in the Super Bowl. But you know, if anything, we’ll play against each other and if not, I’ll take it any way I can get it.” As for which scenario is more likely, whether they’ll be teammates on a Super Bowl contender or playing against each other like Travis and Jason Kelce this year, “I don’t know,” Diggs said. We’ll see.”

The Bills Have Zero Plans to Trade Diggs

The Bills have zero plans to trade their $96 million star and considering Diggs signed his monster four-year extension last year, the odds of him going anywhere any time soon are slim. It’s also not difficult to understand why Diggs acted out. This season was hyped to be Super Bowl or bust, but once again, Buffalo came up short. And at age 28, the clock is ticking on his prime years.

Following the backlash of his postgame outburst, “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result,” Diggs tweeted. “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah… Want me to be okay with losing? Nah.”

Diggs’ tweets sounded much more like a player venting, not threatening to leave, and no one in Buffalo seems worried about his behavior. Bills general manager Brandon Beane, McDermott, and Allen all said they took no offense to Diggs’ fiery reaction, instead mentioning how they’d be more worried if he didn’t have such a passionate response to losing.

Diggs Opened Up About His Uneven Connection With Allen

On February 10, Yahoo! Sports analyst Matt Harmon asked Diggs about his on-field relationship with Allen. Harmon said, “I always come back to Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. Those guys had a mind meld by the time — right before they split up. Did you and Josh kind of get on that page this year where, listen, he knows what you’re doing, you know what he’s doing, and it just goes out there and you’re in sync?”

“At times, yes,” Diggs said. “I felt like it was a little weird dynamic because the first nine games, we had like a real formula and recipe on how we were winning. And then that last iteration towards the back end, we kind of were just figuring out ways to win, which wasn’t bad for us but kind of got us away from what we were consistently doing.”

After Allen suffered a UCL sprain in Week 9, there was a noticeable disconnect between the normally dynamic duo. McDermott had to calm Diggs down during the Bills-Browns game on November 20 due to his lack of targets, an issue Allen addressed himself following Buffalo’s win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve, as the veteran receiver wasn’t targeted once during the first half.

“So we carried that same team in the playoffs, know what I’m saying? So that playing left-handed or figuring out ways to win, it’s not necessarily a bad spot, but you’re not necessarily back to being who you built to be an identity throughout the season,” Diggs said. “We definitely had a lot of success. I feel like there was more out there for us because — especially with that last game and how it ended. We had a lot more football to play, but back to the drawing board, I guess.”