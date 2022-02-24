Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shuts Down Obnoxious Fan on Twitter

While Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is locked in for the 2022 NFL season with a cap hit of $17.9 million, the two-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter that he’s keeping an eye on free agency.

“Who going where this off-season…lemme put my recruiting hat on,” Diggs tweeted on February 22, a message which received nearly 10,000 likes.

Among the hundreds of comments, one woman’s tweet suggesting Diggs recruit his younger brother, Trevon Diggs, who plays cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, went particularly viral.

“We need CB Diggs and DE Josh Allen so we can have a Diggs & Allen combo on both offense & defense,” she tweeted, which received over 1,800 likes. However, one Bills fan took issue with the playful tweet and decided to reply with a sexist message.

The fan wrote, “How are we gonna fit all of them under the salary cap? Stupid comments like yours are why women need to stay in their place and out of sports,” — and Diggs was not having it.

“Yo chill tf out,” Diggs tweeted. “It’s not even that serious.”

Twitter users applauded Diggs’ response. “Man just got ratio’d by Diggs himself. Time to delete the account,” one man tweeted, while another fan replied, “That blue 14 jersey for xmas just keeps getting better.”

After seeing the supportive messages on Twitter, the woman who wrote the initial tweet about Diggs recruiting his brother replied, “It sealed the deal for me today, I ordered a Diggs jersey a few minutes ago! 😂.”

Diggs Played Alongside His Littler Brother at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Diggs is his 23-year-old brother’s No. 1 fan, and he was thrilled when they were both announced as selections for the 2022 Pro Bowl. While Diggs put on an absolute show, not only did he throw a 15-yard pass to tight end Mark Andrew, he finished the game with three receptions for 29 years, and a four-yard rushing touchdown.

The Bills’ top receiver was clearly having a blast during the Pro Bowl, and much of the joy stemmed from knowing his little brother was playing on the opposite team.

Diggs tweeted after the game, “I break the huddle and look across from me I see one of the best players in the world and guess who changed his diapers.”

The Bills Roster Will Likely Look Vastly Different Next Season

While the Bills won’t be able to snag Trevon Diggs, who’s entering the third year of his four-year, $6.3 million contract with Cowboys, they do have a lot of moves to make this offseason.

As it stands, big names that are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason include cornerback Levi Wallace, defensive end Jerry Hughes, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie, and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

According to Over The Cap, the Bills are currently in the red at $8.1 million over the maximum league-wide cap number, but they can create approximately $37.5 million in cap space through simple contract restructures alone.

The Bills can also save a bunch of money by waiving players such as Cole Beasley ($6 million), Mitch Morse ($7.5 million), or guard Daryl Williams ($5.3 million), per the projected savings reported by Pro Football Network, and Star Lotuelelei ($4.5 million).

