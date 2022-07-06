Video of Bills’ No. 1 Wide Receiver’s Unique Workout Goes Viral

The Buffalo Bills‘ star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is doing everything he can to get ready for the 2022 NFL season. Based on his Instagram posts, Diggs has been waking up before the sun for intense workouts over the past two weeks, during which fellow teammates and other NFL stars have joined him to train at UCLA’s campus.

The two-time Pro Bowler is looking to improve from last season, during which he caught 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

While Diggs is already one of the most elite receivers in the league, he’s taking the time to fine-tune more unique skills — video of which caught the attention of the NFL’s official Twitter account and their 30.4 million followers.

On Wednesday, July 6, the NFL posted a video of Diggs catching footballs getting tossed from behind his head without looking, which after just a few hours racked up nearly 300,000 views.

While the comments filled up with non-Bills fans debating the actual difficulty of the drill, this clip is just one of many videos of the 28-year-old working to stay in tip-top shape this summer.

Bills special teams captain Taiwan Jones has joined Diggs for multiple workouts in Southern California. Jones shared a video featuring him and Diggs workout out with weight medicine balls on his Instagram stories and wrote, “If yo peers don’t inspire you then you probably don’t play for the Bills.”

Diggs re-shared Jones’ post on his Stories and wrote, “Real Talk!!!”

Rumored Bills’ Free Agent Target CB Joe Haden Joined Diggs to Workout Last Week

Back in April, the Bills’ newest superstar linebacker Von Miller admitted to reporters that he was urging Pittsburgh Steelers free agent cornerback Joe Haden to join him in Buffalo, and last week it appeared Diggs might’ve taken over the recruiting duties, as the three-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned.

On June 29, the 33-year-old cornerback reignited hope that he coule take his talents to Buffalo after posting workout photos with Diggs on Instagram. Haden captioned the post, “4ever locked in @stefondiggs! ALL love! #fromTheCrib.”

“Come to the Bills🤞🏻❤️,” one fan wrote in the comments, while another person simply asked, “Why you ain’t come to Buffalo?”

As for Diggs, not only did he comment on Haden’s post, “Gangggg,” but he also reposted one of the pictures on his Instagram stories, with a strong message to the veteran defensive stud: “Real Family… @joehaden,” with the praying hand’s emoji and a heart.

While Diggs could be praying Haden somehow finds his way to Buffalo, he could also just be grateful to have such a close friend to work out with during the NFL offseason. The two NFL stars, who both grew up in the DMV area, were spotted training together last summer, too.

ESPN Analyst Named Diggs as a Top-12 WR in the Entire NFL

Even though Diggs still had two years left on his contract, Buffalo went ahead and locked up the former fifth-round pick from the 2015 NFL Draft for the foreseeable future back in April.

According to Spotrac.com, Diggs “signed a 4 year, $96 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, including a $21,500,000 signing bonus, $70,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $24,000,000.

“In 2022, Diggs will earn a base salary of $2,575,000, a signing bonus of $21,500,000, a roster bonus of $255,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $11,736,111 and a dead cap value of $56,697,222.”

Number 1 WRs change how defenses play an offense. On Mondays Defensive Coordinators sit down and ask “what are we going to do with ___” Those WRs are:

Diggs

Tyreek

Chase

D. Adams

Keenan

Jefferson

Mike Evans

Michael Thomas

Kupp

D Hop

DK

Deebo — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 13, 2022

Diggs appears to be working to prove he’s worth his massive new contract, although ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky already put him in the “No. 1” category with just 11 other wide receivers in the NFL.

