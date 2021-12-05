Twitter Rips Buffalo for Honoring ‘Bills Legend’ Terrell Owens on MNF

The Buffalo Bills announced earlier this week that when they take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, they will be honoring the team’s “Legend of the Game,” former wide receiver Terrell Owens.

While the Bills official Twitter account made the big reveal on December 2, NFL analysts and fans were not exactly hyped to get their popcorn ready.

No one was questioning that Owens’ status as one of the most prolific wide receivers in league history. Twitter users took issue with the fact that when you think of the six-time Pro Bowler, no one immediately thinks of Buffalo.

Throughout his 16-season career in the NFL, Owens only played one season with the Bills, and it was not a successful one. The former third-round pick of the 1996 NFL Draft spent sevens seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, before bouncing from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Dallas Cowboys, the latter of which he spent three seasons.

The Hall-of-Famer went on to play one season with the Bills and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin tweeted, “Low bar for legend status in Buffalo. T.O. played one year with the Bills, had 829 receiving yards, and they went 6-10.” A Patriots fan wrote in response, “That’d be like the Pats welcoming back legend Fred Taylor to their next home game.”

Even some Bills fans were confused by the choice. “I don’t know how or quite frankly why T.O. was the choice for Monday night,” one man tweeted. “I probably would have tried Flutie or Bledsoe with their ties to New England, but, T.O. was here for one season. Plus, T.O. is a Bills Legend? Come on seriously.”

A popular Bills fans account stood up for the team’s decision to honor Owens. “Terrell Owens is a Hall of Fame player,” they tweeted. “The team brought in Marshawn Lynch as well even though he spent most of his career outside of Buffalo. It’s “Legend of THE GAME” not legend of the Buffalo Bills tenure.”

TO Still Holds 2 Bills Franchise Records

While TO’s tenure in Buffalo was brief, and yes, it was a losing season, the flashy wide receiver still put up impressive numbers, and he continues to hold two records with the franchise.

In 2009, Owens caught 55 receptions for 829 yards and five touchdowns, per Bills Wire, alone with six rushes for 54 yards and a rushing touchdown.

As for his franchise records, Owens still sits atop the Bills’ mantle for the longest reception and the longest play from scrimmage. Both accolades were earned when TO caught a 98-yard reception touchdown against the Jaguars from then-Bill quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Numerous Other Former Bills Legends Will Be at the Game on Monday Night

The Bills’ matchup against the Patriots in Week 13 is arguably their most important regular-season game of the season.

If the Patriots win and improve to 9-4, they’ll have a two-game cushion as the division leaders before they head into their bye week. If the Bills win, they will improve to 8-5 and usurp first place in the AFC East.

TO won’t be the only former Bills player in attendance to cheer the team on at Orchard Park during the primetime matchup. Other Bills legends planning to attend include the following: WR Andre Reed, QB Jim Kelly, RB Thurman Thomas, OG Billy Shaw, OG Joe DeLamielleure, GM Bill Polian, LB Darryl Talley, WR Stevie Johnson, OT Robert Hicks, DT Lauvale Sape, LB John Kaiser, RB Jonathan Linton, and OL Dick Cunningham.

