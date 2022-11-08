Texans Snag Ex-Bills Defensive Lineman Days After Release

Days after his release by the Buffalo Bills, Brandin Bryant has found a new home.

As KPRC reporter Aaron Wilson reported, the former Florida Atlantic defensive lineman found his way to the AFC South after he was cut from the Bills practice squad.

“Texans signed defensive lineman Brandin Bryant to practice squad, cut Derick Roberson from practice squad,” Wilson reported.

The move helps add depth to a struggling Texans defense and gives a second chance to a lineman who was an important fill-in for the injury-plagued Bills earlier this season.

Bryant Helped Bills Weather Injuries

As the Buffalo News reported, Bryant saw action in Weeks 2 through 4 for the Bills as starting defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips missed time with injuries. Bryant logged two tackles during that time, but was released in October as the team underwent roster adjustments.

Bryant returned a week later, signing a one-year contract with the Bills on October 22. He was released again on November 4, just after the trade deadline. The Bills also released wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, who was signed by the New York Giants.

#Bills add Xavier Rhodes to practice squad, release Brandin Bryant, Isaiah Hodgins: https://t.co/LCQc5gIqxF — TheBillsWire (@TheBillsWire) November 4, 2022

Bryant broke into the league with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 as an undrafted rookie free agent. After a practice squad stint with the New York Jets and another season with the Cleveland Browns, he joined the Bills in 2020. Bryant has appeared in 10 games over the course of his career, logging a total of nine tackles and one quarterback hit.

At the same time they were releasing Bryant, the Bills made some marginal moves at the recently passed trade deadline. They traded running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for versatile running back Nyheim Hines.

Hines made a good first impression on his teammates, with quarterback Josh Allen raving about his speed.

“One play, me and (Stefon Diggs) looked at each other like, ‘Holy crap, this guy is fast,'” Allen said of Hines on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s smart, he’s already learning some of the plays, and our system is not easy to learn. There’s still a lot of work there, but as far as what he can give this offense, it’s fun to have a piece like that.”

Bryant Could Help Porous Texans Defense

Bryant has the chance to provide some much-needed depth to a Texans team that ranks last in the NFL in run defense. As Aaron Wilson noted for SI.com’s Texans Daily, one of the lone bright spots on the Texans’ defensive line is former Bills pass rusher Jerry Hughes, who has seven sacks.

As Wilson noted, the Texans’ defensive line is shaky beyond Hughes as they deal with injuries and poor performances.

Lovie Smith asked what he and the staff can do to improve glaring hole in run defense #Texans pic.twitter.com/oCJkdtQLgB — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) November 7, 2022

“Defensive end Jonathan Greenard’s presence is missed. He’s on injured reserve with a calf injury after recording a team-high eight sacks last year,” Wilson wrote.

“Defensive tackle Roy Lopez was benched the past two games, and is in a rotation now. Maliek Collins is arguably the best player on the defense, but he’s still dealing with a chest-rib injury. The Texans need more of a pass rush to make this 4-3 defense work.”

The Texans will have another test on Sunday, facing the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley, who is third in the league in rushing yards.