Bills Sign Former Super Bowl Champ’s Son to Replace Injured CB

The Buffalo Bills absolutely dominated the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, a 31-6 victory which keeps the franchise competitive in the AFC. However, the Bill lost their No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, who suffered an ACL tear during the second quarter.

On Monday, November 29, the Bills announced they were signing cornerback Tim Harris, and if his name sounds familiar, it’s because his father, Tim Harris Sr., used to play linebacker in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler helped the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl XXIX in 1996.

In order to make room for Harris on the practice squad, the Bills release offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk.

Harris started out his career with his father’s alma mater, the Niners, who drafted the cornerback in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Virginia alum was waived by San Francisco on September 5, 2020, but was signed to the practice squad the very next day.

Signed CB Tim Harris to the @BuffaloBills practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk. pic.twitter.com/yvw6xc82F0 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 29, 2021

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defensive lineman most recently played with the Cleveland Browns, where he appeared in one game before getting waived. Harris, 26, is still looking for a permanent role in the NFL, and when in doubt, can always look for advice from his father.

“Me and my dad have been close ever since I was young,” he said, per his NFL.com profile. “He taught me the steps of life, not just football, but life after football. He continues to believe in me, and that’s something I can always appreciate from him.”

Harris Signed With the Bills in August, But Didn’t Make the Active Roster

In July 2021, Niners Noise reporter Peter Panacy predicted Harris’ tenure in San Francisco would be coming to an end.

During the 2020 NFL season, Harris was active for just two games in San Francisco, but only as a member of special teams, participating in just a total of 18 snaps. During his rookie year, Harris didn’t get any playtime. He suffered a groin injury and spent the 2019 NFL season on IR.

In August, Harris signed with the Bills but was waived after a week. Returning to Buffalo provides Harris with a chance to once again prove himself worthy of a spot on the Bills’ 53-man roster.

White Is Done for the Season

After Buffalo’s Thanksgiving Day win, the Bills’ worst nightmare was realized after White underwent an MRI, confirming a torn ACL. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. Thus far this season, the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

After White exited the field at the Caesers Superdome on November 25, Dane Jackson took over his spot. The 2020 seventh-round pick initially lost his starting role to Levi Wallace, but the Bills were limited in their options against the Saints.

Moving forward, the Bills could potentially look toward their practice squad, where cornerbacks Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud could be elevated to the active roster. Signing Harris obviously adds more competition for those already on the practice squad.

Buffalo’s defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has some time to figure out how things will shape up their next tilt. After two games just four days apart, the Bills have a week to regroup before hosting the New England Patriots, a pivotal AFC matchup, on Monday Night Football.

