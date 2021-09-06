T.J. Watt’s Contract Impasse Could Hand Bills a Huge Gift in Week 1

The clock is ticking for T.J. Watt to get his new contract completed in time for the self-imposed deadline from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the impasse could hand the Buffalo Bills a significant advantage in Week 1.

The teams are set to kick off the season in just a little less than a week, but the Steelers have still not come to an agreement on a new deal that would allow Watt to rejoin teammates and prepare for the season. The stalled negotiations are now in danger of keeping Watt out of the season opener, which would be a welcome development for a Bills offense that he has ravaged in the past.

Watt’s Status Up In The Air

As Mike Florio of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk noted, the negotiations between Watt and the Steelers appear to have hit a wall. The All-Pro edge rusher is reportedly demanding a guarantee that stretches beyond this season, but Florio noted that the Steelers don’t guarantee payments beyond the first year of a veteran deal. Watt is seeking to become the highest-paid player in football, but time could be running out to get a deal done before the team shuts it down.

As Florio noted, the Steelers have an internal rule not to allow contract negotiations to stretch into the season. Watt has been present at training camp and going through individual drills, but has done no work with his teammates and not played in any of the team’s preseason games.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that it has been hard on Watt to be away from his teammates, but the impasse could keep him away for much longer — and potentially out of the lineup against the Bills in Week 1.

“And so, if something’s not done in the next, say, the next 48-to-72 hours, he’s definitely going to be in jeopardy of missing Week 1 because the Steelers stay tried-and-true to guys needing to practice in order to play,” Fowler reported on Sunday, via Bleacher Report. “He’s been out there in individual drills and things like that, but they need more.”