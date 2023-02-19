Tom Brady Reveals Big Wish for Bills QB Josh Allen

After 23 seasons in the NFL, superstar quarterback Tom Brady is hanging up his cleats for good. While it’s unclear if anyone will be able to replicate the success of the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady is ready to pass the torch over to the next generation.

During the most recent episode of SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady mentioned Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen by name while discussing the future of the league with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. The 45-year-old expressed the belief that if Allen and a handful of other elite quarterbacks can have the longevity that he did, they will be the driving success behind the popularity of the sport.

“I hope these other guys like Patrick (Mahomes) can play a long time,” Brady said. “And Jalen (Hurts) can play a long time. And Josh (Allen) and Joe Burrow and these tremendous players that bring so much. That’s why we watch — not because of the color of the jerseys, because of the players in the jerseys.”

Allen’s monster $238 million contract keeps him in Buffalo through the 2028 NFL season, but Brady believes he and the others can play through the following decade if they take care of their bodies.

Brady’s longevity in the league wasn’t by chance, as the five-time Super Bowl MVP kept a famously strict diet and exercise regimen over the years. The former sixth-round pick from the 2000 NFL Draft wants Allen and his fellow NFL stars to make keeping themselves in excellent shape a top priority.

“I hope the good players keep playing. That’s what my hope is. That’s what I tried to do. And now you hope that the next generation does that and I hope they have the tools necessary to do that. I was very fortunate to work with a guy, Alex (Guerrero), who is my best friend, a brother to me and taught me so much.”

Allen Was Bummed at The Idea of Brady Retiring

"The way that [Brady] talked in his press conference last night… it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of holding onto the belief that he's going to continue to play." Josh Allen on whether he thinks Tom Brady will retire.



Brady’s shout-out must’ve made Allen smile, as the Bills star has always been open about how much he admires and respects his former AFC East rival. This was the star player that the 26-year-old looked up to as a kid in Firebaugh, California, so Allen was understandably sad about the prospect of his idol’s retirement.

During an appearance on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” last month, Allen said Brady’s postgame presser after the Cowboys eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the playoffs was “too sentimental” for his liking.

“When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen told Brandt. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference last night, it seemed a little too sentimental for my liking in terms of, you know, holding onto the belief that he’s going to continue to play.

“But, we’ll see. It’s up to him and the people in his life around him, and how he’s going to take that decision into his own hands, but I know there’s gonna be teams calling.” Allen never beat Brady during his career. The veteran won all five of his meetings against the Bills star, four times with New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Here's the video of how Tom Brady ended his press conference tonight:

Allen was ultimately correct in his prediction. While there was a slew of reports linking Brady to the Raiders, along with rumors of a possible return to the Patriots, Brady announced that he was officially retiring on February 1.

Fans won’t go long without seeing Brady’s face on TV, as he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst. However, Brady decided to take a year off before becoming the new face of the outlet and will start his broadcasting duties in Fall of 2024.

Allen Is Focusing on Rest This Offseason

Following one of the most traumatic seasons in Bills’ history, Allen’s main focus this offseason is to rest. While worries ran high after he suffered an injury to his throwing arm in Week 9, Allen said during his end-of-year press conference that surgery won’t be required.

NFL.com‘s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport confirmed on February 12 that “his partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and associated tendons and muscle injuries” will heal on their own,” and Allen is “on track to be fully healthy for the 2023 season.”

Like Brady, and all of Bills Mafia, general manager Brandon Beane wants Allen to stay healthy, too. During his end-of-year press conference, Beane said of Allen, “The only thing I’d get on him is he’s got too many bruises on him. And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”