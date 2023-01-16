Broadcaster Tony Romo Roasted for Gushing Praise of Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills overcame one of Josh Allen’s shakiest games of the season to beat the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs — though broadcaster Tony Romo may have seen it a bit differently.

The CBS broadcaster took some heat for his praise of Allen in the January 15 game, which the Bills won 34-31 despite Allen taking seven sacks and committing three turnovers, including one very costly one. Many people took to Twitter to question Romo’s praise of Allen, especially the nickname that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback coined for him.

Tony Romo’s ‘Love Affair’ With John Allen Comes Under Scrutiny

Romo and play-by-play man Jim Nantz drew the assignment for Buffalo’s game against the Dolphins, and the praise for Allen started early. When the Bills quarterback found tight end Dawson Knox for a first-quarter touchdown, Romo came up with a new nickname for Allen.

“This is why Josh Allen is Mr. January,” Romo said while calling a replay of the pass.

Romo had more praise for Allen throughout the game, even as the Bills quarterback struggled and the team lost a 17-0 lead. Allen threw two interceptions and lost a third-quarter fumble, which the Dolphins returned for a touchdown to take their first and only lead of the game.

Both during the game and after, many took to social media to question whether Romo was going too far in praising Allen. Others believed that he was taking credit away from Bills receivers, like rookie Khalil Shakir who made a leaping grab that Romo attributed to a strong throw from Allen.

If Josh Allen ever needs a hype man, Tony Romo will burst out of the broadcast booth to apply — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 15, 2023

“I get it Josh Allen is one hell of a QB, but Tony Romo’s love affair with him is crazy. Blaming anyone, but Allen for the turnovers and greatly exaggerating throws when a receiver makes an insane catch like that one from Shakir,” one fan tweeted.

On Allen’s first interception, Romo said that wide receiver John Brown ran the wrong route, but others disputed that and said it was Allen’s fault for missing the pass.

Stop saying he didn’t run the correct route. He absolutely did. They’ve run that route several times this year including earlier in this game. That play is on Allen. Bad decision. https://t.co/u7qaHqOyTP — Cover 1 (@Cover1) January 16, 2023

Josh Allen Takes Responsibility for Shaky Performance Against Dolphins

Allen might be one of the first to question any praise for him after Sunday’s performance. The Bills quarterback has been notoriously hard on himself for mistakes, and this week was no exception. Even though Allen ended up completing 23 of 39 passes for 353 yards with three touchdowns, he said after the game that he needed to do a better job taking care of the ball.

“I mean, the turnovers, they hurt us,” Allen said. “Really let them back in the game. Up 17-0 with chances and I give them the ball two times and give them a touchdown — it’s just things you can’t do. And you can’t expect to win like that, so some stuff to clean up on that.”

But Allen added that winning and advancing to the next round is all that matters now, and the Bills accomplished that on Sunday.

Josh Allen: all that matters is surviving and advancing. Doesn’t matter how you win, just matters if you win #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/WkNBLrzQ3E — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 15, 2023

The Bills are now moving on to host the Cincinnati Bengals in next week’s divisional round, with Romo likely returning to Orchard Park. The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 22, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with CBS handling the broadcast.