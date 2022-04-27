Trade Proposal Has Bills Making Big First-Round Draft Move

Brandon Beane could have yet another first-round draft trade up his sleeve, an insider speculates.

The Buffalo Bills general manager has shown a penchant for moving big first-day draft moves during his tenure with the team, whether it be leapfrogging up the board to take Josh Allen or flipping their first-round pick for Stefon Diggs. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy believes that an unusual depth of talent in this year’s draft could have the Bills could be poised for another move.

