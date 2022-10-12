Video of Bills No. 1 CB’s Surprise Return to Practice Goes Viral

Nearly seven months have passed since the Buffalo Bills had their No. 1 cornerback, Tre’Davious White, in the starting lineup. The veteran suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the Bills’ win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day last year and underwent surgery to repair the severed ligament.

The Bills have long remained vague in giving details about White’s possible return. The 27-year-old started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which meant he’d be out for at least four weeks. On Monday, October 10, head coach Sean McDermott kept playing coy about the All-Pro’s return.

“We’re going to continue to take it one day at a time,” McDermott said. “He’s doing a good job with his rehab. He’s attacked it and when he’s ready to roll he’ll be out there.”

Therefore two days later, when White ran onto the practice field in a red practice jersey, it came as a major surprise. Fans and analysts were thrilled to see the Bills’ former first round from the 2017 NFL Draft back out there on the field and the two-time Pro Bowler looked incredibly happy to be back.

Tre White practice videos #BillsMafia has been starving for… enjoy. pic.twitter.com/mrl92iMEfo — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 12, 2022

Even quarterback Josh Allen was surprised to see White back out on the field, which demonstrates how quiet the Bills were keeping his return. Allen said he was surprised to see Tre White out at practice. He popped out at Allen during warm ups,” Syracuse.com’s. Matt Parrino tweeted on Wednesday. “Guys are happy to see he him back out there…Getting back to the player we know he is, that’s exciting.”

Think Tre'Davoius White is happy to be back at practice today? Here's a look at his first since tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year. White won't play this week but the 21-day window for the #Bills to activate him begins now. pic.twitter.com/8mG2SJmHfO — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) October 12, 2022

The cornerback position in White’s absence became a huge hole that Buffalo worked hard to fix this offseason, especially after they lost cornerback Levi Wallace in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills attempted to fill that hole by selecting Kaiir Elam with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and Christian Benford in the sixth round.

While Benford impressed early to earn the starting role opposite Dane Jackson, he suffered a fractured hand in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, and his return date remains unknown.

As for Elam, who caught his first career interception against the Steelers in Week 5, he’s still struggling to find his rhythm in Buffalo. During the Bills’ 38-3 blowout, the rookie allowed 10 receptions for 126 yards, per New York Upstate.

Tre White said hello to Josh Allen and then smoked him in the quarterback race. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wuTEHdOLWn — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) October 12, 2022

The Bills attempted to add further depth to the position by signing three-time Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes in late September, however, he suffered an injury during his first week of practice and was subsequently placed on the practice squad’s IR.

Before White’s injury last year, the fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. He appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance after notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack. The 2022 NFL season makes White’s sixth year in Buffalo. Over the past five seasons, he’s recorded 16 interceptions.

White Will Not Play Vs. the Chiefs in Week 6

While it’s a huge celebratory step to see White back at practice, the cornerback will not be playing during the Bills’ upcoming AFC showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the clock is ticking. After getting talked off the PUP list, Buffalo has 21 days to elevate him to the active roster.

Coach McDermott announced that CB Tre’Davious White will return to practice today, but will not play this Sunday.#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/H7m3czL2vj — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 12, 2022

The Bills (4-1) could use all the help they can get to stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes when they travel to Kansas City (4-1) on Sunday, October 16, but the team will once again rely on several backups to step in for White and Benford.

Buffalo appears to be sticking by what general manager Brandon Beane announced of White’s possible return back in March. “We’re not timing anything,” Beane said, per One Bills Live host Chris Brown. “We’ll have markers for him. We’re not putting a time stamp on it. We’ll follow the doctors & trainers’ advice and when they say he’s ready we’ll get him out there.”

Leslie Frazier Said White’s Return Will Give the Bills a Huge Boost

No one happier than Leslie Frazier to see Tre White back at practice.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GSZBphZVs6 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 12, 2022

The Bills already have one of the most formidable defenses in the NFL and White’s impending return should be a scary prospect for their upcoming opponents.

WROC TV’s Thad Brown tweeted a video on Wednesday of the Bills defensive coordinator rushing over the give White a hug during practice and wrote, “No one happier than Leslie Frazier to see Tre White back at practice.”

The Bills’ defense has dealt with several major already injuries this season with All-Pro safety Micah Hyde on IR, along with Jordan Poyer, Ed Oliver, and Jordan Phillips missing several games due to injuries.

Frazier said during his press conference last month that he was discussing with Beane if they could remember a time when so many players went down at once. “It’s part of our game — injuries are — it happens and you just have to keep moving forward. Hopefully, we’ll get some of those guys back soon.”

As for White, Frazier said that the Bills were “on the verge” of getting him back, “which would lift the spirits” of the whole team. “We have our fingers crossed he’ll be back soon… In the meantime, we get the guys that can play ready to play.”