Bills Star’s GF Shares Heartbreaking IG Post After Season-Ending Injury

While the Buffalo Bills 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving Day was the exact kind of dominant win the team needed to remain competitive in the AFC, they lost their best cornerback, Tre’Davious White.

The 26-year-old defensive stud exited the game during the second quarter of the game due to a non-contact injury. White was sobbing in pain as he headed to the locker room, which is never a good sign.

On Friday, the Bills’ worst nightmare was realized after White underwent an MRI, confirming a torn ACL. The fifth-year pro ranked second on the team with six passes defended. Thus far this season, the 26-year-old appeared set to make his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, notching 41 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and half a sack.

Powerful image as Sean McDermott knelt next to Tre White.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/eQQ1imRTJH — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 26, 2021

After the Bills announced White was done for the year, the two-time Pro Bowler’s longtime girlfriend, Ikea Perrier, shared an emotional message on her Instagram stories:

“Please keep my baby in your prayers. He loves this game/team so much & this will be such a difficult time. We will get through this for sure. With every test comes a testimony. Thank you family and friends and all of Bills Mafia for all of your kind words and prayers.”

Perrier and White share two young children together, Tre’Davious Jr. and Tristen.

The Severity of White’s Injury was Revealed on Perrier’s Birthday

While there’s never a good time for an ACL-tear, White and his family learned he’d be out the rest of the 2021 season on Perrier’s birthday. On Saturday, November 27, the registered nurse shared a second post on her Instagram stories to pay tribute to her “loving man.”

“Yesterday was my birthday & despite receiving the most devastating news, you still put so much though into making my day special,” Perrier wrote. “I am so thankful that God blessed me with such a selfLESS & loving man. Thank you so much Tre’Davious & it’s been that way since the beginning.”

Recognizing White will need to undergo surgery and months of physical therapy before getting back to full health, “I know we have a journey ahead of us but I am ready to conquer it with you every step of the way!” Perrier noted. “I got you baby for life. I know God is in control & he will see you through this.”

Bills’ Teammates Wished White a Speedy Recovery

White didn’t just receive love and best wishes from his family, but his teammates and NFL analysts across social media.

“Obviously, Tre’Davious is a huge playmaker for us, and just his presence on the football field is unmatched,” safety Micah Hyde said, per ESPN. “And so, hopefully he’s healthy and it’s tough to come back home and not be able to finish the game… Knowing Tre’Davious, he’ll bounce back whatever it may be.”

Quarterback Josh Allen said, “I know all the guys in the locker room are praying for him and hurting with him. You can’t say a single bad thing about that man. He comes in and busts his ass every day.”

