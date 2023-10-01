Tre’Davious White Injury Update: Bills CB Carted Off Field Against Dolphins

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was carted off the field in Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an apparent leg injury.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson reported during the broadcast that he was being evaluated for an Achilles injury. The Bills later confirmed the initial diagnosis.

“Update on Tre’Davious White: He’s been downgraded to out and is being evaluated for an Achilles injury,” the team shared on X.

White was hurt with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Dolphins, going down with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. White was surrounded by teammates as he was tended to by the team’s medical staff, and was visibly emotional as he was taken off the field.

The entire Bills team surrounding Tre White as he’s being carted off the field. He got hurt on a non contact play and was visibly upset, as you can imagine. pic.twitter.com/NHMlvGPTNj — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 1, 2023

Tre White Goes Down

White had a non-contact injury, going down near the sideline on a fourth-down play and appearing upset as he was on the turf. White took off his helmet and slammed it onto the ground.

Tre White is met by teammates while on the cart in the third quarter. @kfitz134 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Cj8wfuyQoZ — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) October 1, 2023

“Tre White is beside himself,” Bills reporter Matt Bove wrote on X. “He’s pounding the ground. All of his teammates are now circling around him. Hard not to fear the worse. The cart is coming out now.

Bills players came out onto the field to surround White, showing support as he was treated and placed onto a cart to be taken to the locker room.

While the severity of the injury was not immediately known, an Achilles tear would be season-ending. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the season-opening game against the Bills, knocking him out for the year.

Bills CB Fought Back From ACL Tear

White had already fought back from one major injury in his career, an ACL tear suffered in a Thanksgiving game in 2021. White missed a full year, returning for the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions last year.

Speaking to ESPN in November 2022, White said he worked hard to get back onto the field.

“I bust my a** during this process. So, once I come back and perform well, it’s not gonna be a surprise to me,” White said. “… The people that know me that I care about, and that care about me and just know the amount of work and effort and blood, and literally blood, sweat and tears that I put into this rehab, they know.”