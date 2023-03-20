New Bills WR Accused of Taking Cheap Shot at Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills announced they were signing Trent Sherfield, the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver spoke to reporters about his free agency journey, comments which inadvertently caused quite a stir on Twitter.

During Sherfield’s virtual press conference on Monday, March 20, Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino live-tweeted a snippet from the interview, “Sherfield on his decision to come to Buffalo and play for the #Bills with multiple teams in the mix for his services: ‘If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback.'”

Trent Sherfield is ready to play with Josh Allen 🦬 pic.twitter.com/WdpxBR8SDF — PFF (@PFF) March 20, 2023

While Parrino quickly followed up to note, “This wasn’t a shot at Tua FYI. He said he wanted to return to Miami and it seemed like the Dolphins moved in a different direction and wanted other guys to step up,” the first portion of the tweet still went viral, as fans took this a subtle dig toward Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Even Sherfield’s former teammate, superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill did a double-take.

He didn’t say that 😒 https://t.co/kfZNugIH0P — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 20, 2023

“He didn’t say that 😒,” Hill tweeted. And while Sherfield did say those words, the newly-signed Bills receiver retweeted Parrino’s second statement to reiterate that he was not looking to shade his former quarterback.

Here’s the full quote: “It was a whirlwind for me and my family,” Sherfield said of free agency. “I went into it thinking I’d be back in Miami, but for whatever reason, that didn’t happen and once that door kinda closed, I started focusing on different avenues, just looking for different spots to showcase my talent. A couple of teams were in the picture, but Buffalo came into the picture and it was something I could not look past. How the offense plays, obviously, [offensive coordinator Ken] Dorsey, Josh Allen… If you want to be an elite receiver, come and play with an elite quarterback.”

Sherfield was highly complimentary of his former team in the interview, thanking head coach Mike McDaniel and the entire franchise for giving him “his first real shot” in the NFL after spending the first two seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and a year with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Dolphins last season.

Sherfield later tweeted a video of highlights from his year in Miami and wrote, “Man I could say so much about this past year, but I’ll just say I’m grateful Miami gave me my chance! All love 🧡🐬.”

Sherfield Admitted Free Agency was a ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience

Because Sherfield tweeted, “Always bet on yourself,” on March 19, he was asked during Monday’s presser if he felt undervalued in Miami, especially coming off the year he had, posting career-high numbers across the board with 30 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns during the 2022 NFL season.

“I don’t think they devalued me or anything like that,” the Vanderbilt alum answered. “It’s a business, you know? You can’t take it personal. Certain things happen and there were other guys they wanted to step up and you know me, I’m just looking out for my family, the opportunity that I can prove myself to be the receiver in this league I know I can be. It was a fun time in Miami.”

However, testing the unknown waters of free agency was way less fun. “It was a crazy, crazy experience this free agency,” Sherfield admitted. “It was actually kind of nerve-wracking for a couple of days. It took longer than I would’ve liked but I’m happy and at peace being here and with the decision I made.”

Sherfield said he got a chance to chat with Dorsey, general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and the Bills’ new receivers coach Adamy Henry, among others on Monday, and he’s ready to “tear things up” in Buffalo.

Sherfield’s Former Dolphins Teammates Will Miss Him in Miami

Sherfield was a locker room favorite in Miami and his departure to Buffalo caused his former teammates distress on Monday. After seeing the news, Hill tweeted, “😨 omg.”

Just a few days before the news was announced, the seven-time Pro Bowler checked in on Sherfield’s free agency status, as the speedy receiver had shared a cryptic message on Twitter, “😁😏.” Hill tweeted back, “you with us or what 😑.” Fins fans backed Hill up, begging Sherfield to stay in Miami.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland didn’t take the news well, either. He shared a GIF the appears to shows Squidward from “SpongeBob Squarepants” screaming, “What the f***!”