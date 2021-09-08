Buffalo Bills Terminate DT’s Contract 4 Days Before Season Opener

Unfortunately for defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, his time with Buffalo Bills was cut short before the 2021 NFL season even officially kicked off.

On September 8, the Bills terminated his contract via an injury settlement, according to the NFL’s daily transaction report. Hester had a signed one-year deal with Buffalo on May 21, but a back injury once again landed him on IR on August 27.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played an official NFL contest since 2019, when he was a member of the Washington Football Team. During that season, he appeared in 15 games, registered eight tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

While Hester spent the 2020 preseason with the Green Bay Packers, he was waived with an injury settlement before the season started. After returning to full health, Hester was acquired by the Philadelphia Eagles on November 10, but never moved beyond the practice squad. The Toledo alum was released by the team on March 9.

Hester was initially drafted in the final round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders, but was waived by the team in early September of his rookie season, as reported by Syracuse.com.





The defensive tackle showed high promise coming out of Toledo. As a former Rocket, Hester experienced a stellar senior campaign, leading the team with 5.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and eight tackles for loss.

“I’m not limiting myself to any category,” said Hester, after being drafted by the Raiders. “I can play anywhere on the defensive front, wherever you feel like lining me up at. Wherever my best fit is for this team, to help this defense become better, I’m ready to do it.”

Hester Became an Eagles Hero After Blocking a Game-Winning Field Goal During the Postseason

The NFL officially changes Cody Parkey's missed field goal to a blocked kick by Treyvon Hester (via @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/IdMCp65W5B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2019

A career highlight for Hester came during his initial stint with the Eagles after being cut by the Raiders. In 2019, Philadelphia promoted Hester from the practice team to the active roster on October 2.

During the Eagles’ wild card playoff game against Chicago, the Bears were down by just one point and in field goal range with just seconds remaining.

Hester tipped Cody Parkey’s 43-yard game-winning field-goal attempt, making the ball do a double doink, and helped secure Philadelphia the win. This also marked the first field goal block during the postseason in Eagles history, per NBC Sports.

Bills Take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1

The Bills have the advantage of kicking off their 2021 NFL season at home at Orchard Park on Sunday, September 12 where they will be taking on Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is the third time in the past three seasons the two teams will play against each other, and the Bills took the win in the last two matchups.

Last season, Buffalo beat Pittsburgh by 11 points in Week 14. In 2019, the Bills won by seven points in Week 15, which secured the team’s spot in the playoffs.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who’s a former college teammate of the Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin, said before Sunday’s game, “They’re a good football team, and we expect to a very tough game.”

