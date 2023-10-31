2 Bills RBs Named Cut Candidates After Leonard Fournette Signing

The Buffalo Bills made a mini splash ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline by picking up running back Leonard Fournette in free agency.

Buffalo needed to add depth after losing Damien Harris to a neck injury, but Fournette’s signing may put either Latavius Murray or Ty Johnson on the chopping block, as it’s hard to imagine the Bills keeping “Playoff Lenny” on the practice squad. The veteran earned the nickname after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 448 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in their postseason run to winning Super Bowl LV.

The Bills have an open roster spot on the 53-man roster after placing tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve, but that spot could be filled if general manager Brandon makes a move before the league’s 4 p.m. trade deadline expires on Tuesday, October 31.

Ty Johnson is such a vibe. pic.twitter.com/3bmCKXQHL6 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 22, 2023

The Athletic wrote, “If they fill that spot, that Fournette ramp-up timeline could also work with one of the Bills’ most recent moves. After signing running back Ty Johnson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, Johnson will have received his minimum of three weekly game checks.

“He will be eligible to be released without anything else owed and can subsequently sign back with the Bills’ practice squad if no other team tries to sign him. Johnson only contributed on special teams during the Patriots and Buccaneers games.”

Johnson was almost snatched by the Los Angeles Rams while he was on the practice squad, so it’s hard to imagine the Bills taking that risk again. However, if head coach Sean McDermott isn’t satisfied with what he’s seen from him so far, that could change.

Ty Johnson Plays Special Teams, Which Could Make RB Latavius Murray Expendable

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown doesn’t see Fournette moving off the practice squad, but if any running back was in the hot seat, it would be Murray. “Johnson plays special teams. Fournette does not,” Brown posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Murray would be the guy the Bills likely have to cut to get Fournette a shot.”

The Bills only have a third running back active on game day if that player is also on special teams. ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg suggested Murray wasn’t exactly pulling his weight after Fournette was signed.

“Murray has started the last three games for the Bills, but Cook has almost doubled his carries in those games (41 to 21) and overall has seen more snaps than Murray in the last three games (58% to 41%),” Getzenberg wrote. “Cook is also a receiving option for this offseason (18 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown).

“This season, Murray has five goal-line carries, sixth-most in the NFL, but has only one touchdown, gaining a total of one yard on those plays. Fournette had four goal-line carries last season and three touchdowns on those plays.”

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back earned the third-worst grade (55.9) from Pro Football Focus during the Bills 24-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 8. However, his overall grade thus far this season is a respectable 68.7.

It’s Unknown If RB Damien Harris Will Return This Season

Moving to sign Fournette after elevating Johnson could indicate that Harris won’t be able to return to play this season. But should he come back, Johnson would likely get cut.

McDermott told reporters last week that he doesn’t if Bills Mafia will see Harris back later this season. “We’ll see. I don’t know,” he said. “I can’t answer that one way or the other right now. I can’t say yes, and I can’t say no.”