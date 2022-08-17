Ex-Bills QB to Get More Starting Reps With Giants

Taylor Gets His Chance

Taylor took a single rep with the starters on August 8 after Jones had a series of miscues. While the move was seen as a one-off to shake up Jones, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said this week that Taylor will get more chances with the starters.

“Yeah, as we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best,” Daboll said on August 16, via NFL.com. “But I have full confidence in Daniel and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is. Each day, we sit there and we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.”

Daboll stressed that Taylor’s opportunity is not a reflection of Jones’s play, saying it’s more a matter of necessity to keep the backup prepared.

Giants Brian Daboll acknowledges Tyrod Taylor probably will get snaps at some point this preseason with the first team offense. He said they have “full confidence in Daniel” Jones and insisted that is no reflection on him #Giants pic.twitter.com/owi06kkDLa — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 16, 2022

“You prepare like you’re a starter,” he said. “But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.”

But Shook said that with Jones’s past struggles and history with injuries, it seems very likely that Taylor will be starting for the Giants at some point this season.

Taylor Leans on Experience

Though Taylor only signed with the Giants in March, he has already put in a lot of work to learn the offense and build chemistry with his teammates. Taylor told the Giants official website that playing for his sixth different team in what will be his 12th season in the NFL, learning a new offense is not so big of a challenge.

“Easier, because you get familiar with concepts,” Taylor said in an August 3 interview. “At this point, there’s not too many schemes I haven’t seen. It’s just about changing the name of something that I’ve learned already. I think it kind of helps speed up the process versus someone who’s never seen the scheme, has to learn the name and get familiar with the scheme.”

We've got the first TD of the preseason Tyrod Taylor ▶ Richie James (via @Giants)pic.twitter.com/u9Pxg2eD1X — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) August 12, 2022

Taylor added that the work he did with teammates leading up to training camp had been a big help as well

“I think we’ve taken a step in the right direction each day,” Taylor said on August 3. “Thrown a lot of information in the spring. We were together, what, nine weeks? I got a chance to get familiar with the offense so once we were able to get into training camp, it wasn’t necessarily zero. We were already leaving on a high note, so we wanted to keep that energy rolling.”

