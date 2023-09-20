Video Shows Encouraging Sign for Bills TE Dawson Knox After Injury

The Buffalo Bills added tight end Dawson Knox to the injury report this week with a back ailment, but video from the team’s September 20 practice raises hope that it may be nothing more than a precautionary measure.
Knox was one of a handful of players who did not practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. While the team officially listed him as out for practice, video shared on X by WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown showed Knox looking “in good shape” during practice.
The video showed Knox wearing street clothes and walking with no apparent limp during practice.
Dawson Knox Hits Injury Report After Record-Setting Week
Knox had a big game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, contributing to the 38-10 win by catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The touchdown was the 20th overall for Knox since being drafted by the Bills in 2019, moving him into a tie with Jay Riemersma for second place all time in franchise history by a tight end.
Knox finished the game with three catches for 10 yards to go along with his touchdown, helping the Bills overcome an overtime loss to the New York Jets in their season opener and move back to 1-1.
After the game, Bills center Mitch Morse said the win was a testament to the team’s ability to put bad losses behind them and move on quickly.
“I think it shows the resiliency of this team. No one liked the taste in the mouth we had this week, I think we brought a certain edge to this week’s practice and preparation,” Morse said, via The Associated Press. “It was nothing crazy or confrontational, but just very intentional.”
It was also a bounceback game for Allen, who committed four turnovers in the loss to the Jets. Allen went 31-for-37 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Bills Dealing With Injuries
Knox was one of several Bills players hampered by injuries during the week. As reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 noted, the team was missing three other key players on Wednesday.
“Leonard Floyd (ankle), Micah Hyde (hamstring), Dawson Knox (back), and Jordan Phillips (illness) will not practice today,” Capaccio wrote. “Terrel Bernard (lower leg) will be limited.”
Adam Zientek of AtoZ Sports noted that there is no indication that any are long-term injuries, and the players could still be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.
“As of right now, we aren’t hitting the panic button quite yet,” Zientek wrote. “As we inch closer to gameday, it’ll be important to keep an eye out on the designations for Knox, Hyde, Floyd, Phillips, and Bernard as they all play a crucial part on both the offense and defense.”
Zientek suggested the Bills could take a careful approach this week, keeping players out of practice to preserve them for the weekend.
“Get the bubble wrap out, protect these players at all costs, and make sure to rehabilitate them so they can be back on the field in no time,” he wrote. “Just take a deep breath, it’s only Wednesday and there’s plenty of time for these players to get healthy.”