Video Shows Encouraging Sign for Bills TE Dawson Knox After Injury

The Buffalo Bills added tight end Dawson Knox to the injury report this week with a back ailment, but video from the team’s September 20 practice raises hope that it may be nothing more than a precautionary measure.

Knox was one of a handful of players who did not practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for the Washington Commanders on Sunday. While the team officially listed him as out for practice, video shared on X by WROC-TV reporter Thad Brown showed Knox looking “in good shape” during practice.

Leonard Floyd, Dawson Knox and Micah Hyde all seemed in good shape at practice, despite all having the day off. #Bills pic.twitter.com/nMBNFrCerP — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 20, 2023

The video showed Knox wearing street clothes and walking with no apparent limp during practice.

Dawson Knox Hits Injury Report After Record-Setting Week

Knox had a big game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, contributing to the 38-10 win by catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen. The touchdown was the 20th overall for Knox since being drafted by the Bills in 2019, moving him into a tie with Jay Riemersma for second place all time in franchise history by a tight end.

Knox finished the game with three catches for 10 yards to go along with his touchdown, helping the Bills overcome an overtime loss to the New York Jets in their season opener and move back to 1-1.

After the game, Bills center Mitch Morse said the win was a testament to the team’s ability to put bad losses behind them and move on quickly.