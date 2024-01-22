Viral Video Shows What Travis Kelce Told Bills QB Josh Allen After the Game

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce helped send the Buffalo Bills home for the offseason with two touchdowns in the team’s 27-24 win on January 21, but had plenty of love for Josh Allen after the game.

A video showed Kelce’s viral postgame exchange as he shared some love for Allen and admiration for the unlikely late-season run that brought the Bills into the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

“You know it’s all the love in the world baby,” Kelce told Allen, via reporter Dan Fetes of WHAM-13. “Love you brother. Helluva job getting here. That s**** crazy that you got here.”

"It's crazy you even got here bro." 🤝 Travis Kelce to Josh Allen postgame. pic.twitter.com/UahKMbRPTM — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 22, 2024

The Bills appeared destined to miss the playoffs this season after falling to 6-6, but reeled off five straight wins to end the season, earning their fourth straight AFC East title with a season-finale win over the Miami Dolphins.

Travis Kelce Helps End Bills Surge

Kelce had a vintage performance against the Bills, tallying five receptions for 75 yards and two big scores. Kelce caught a 22-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes late in the first half, and fought his way for a 3-yard touchdown score to kick off the second-half scoring.

Allen had a strong game of his own, completing 26 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown and adding 12 carries for 72 yards with two touchdown runs.

Allen and Kelce had a run-in earlier in the game, with video from the CBS broadcast showing the two talking as they jogged down the tunnel to their locker rooms at halftime.

Travis Kelce and Josh Allen chopping it up on their way to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/QikQss8FHo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes Share Moment on the Field

Allen got more love from his opponents after the game, including an on-field exchange with Mahomes. Video showed the pair sharing an embrace and exchanging some words after the game.

Mahomes told reporters after the game that it was a challenge to travel to Buffalo in what was the first road playoff game of his career. Mahomes had also never played in front of Bills fans as his 2020 visit was before an empty stadium amid COVID restrictions.

“I think it’s that guys come together,” Mahomes said after the game, via ESPN. “I love being at Arrowhead and playing in front of that crowd, but when you’re on the road, it’s you versus them, it’s you versus everybody in the stadium and you have to come together as a team and the guys do that. You saw that in the game today.”

Mahomes also gave credit to his defense for coming through at the end. With the Bills trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter, Allen had the team driving but the Chiefs held them on third down and kicker Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard kick that would have tied the game.

“Through three quarters offensively, we were moving the ball up and down the field, but we got shut down in the fourth quarter and I went over to the defense and I told them, ‘Y’all shut it down and we’ll win this football game. We’ll go to the AFC Championship Game.’ And they did. … It was a team win and that’s what you need in playoffs,” Mahomes said.