Von Miller Sends Message to Bills Fans After Signing Massive Contract

The Buffalo Bills sent shockwaves through the NFL when the team announced they were signing outside linebacker Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday, March 16.

If this blockbuster move seemed to come out of nowhere, it’s because it did. While the Bills seemingly lost out on signing four-time Pro Bowler Chandler Jones earlier in the day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The #Bills quietly worked on Von Miller all day, though the #Rams did not quit. Sean McVay in particulary was tugging at his heart strings. In the end… Buffalo wins.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Immediately after the news broke, Miller took to Instagram to send a personal message to Bills Mafia. He said, “It’s been crazy, man. A crazy four hours. Going back and forth, man. Lot of things I love in LA. But I just wanted to let you know I’m coming to Buffalo. Bills Mafia- what’s good? Is 40 open?” — the last question referring to his jersey number.

Miller also dropped a hint that he was on the move to Buffalo before the news was announced. On his Instagram stories, the Texas A&M alum shared a screenshot that he was listening to the song “Johnny P’s Caddy” by Benny the Butcher & J.Cole.

Butcher is a rapper and based in, where? Buffalo.

Throughout his 11-year career, Miller has recorded a total of 115.5 sacks, 233 quarterback hits, 154 tackles for a loss, 27 forced fumbles, 22 passes defended and two interceptions, per Bills Wire.

Von Miller to the #Bills Just have to watch the post-season tape on Miller. He’s a difference maker. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/DXgQR8SXpz — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 17, 2022

Even though Miller turns 33 next month, the former second-overall pick from the 2011 NFL Draft continues to play at an elite level. The eight-time Pro Bowler was key in helping the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl 56. He recorded a 41.5% postseason pass rush win rate, the highest by a player in a single postseason since that metric started being recorded in 2017, per ESPN.

Naturally, Miller’s services did not come cheap. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted, “Miller’s six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills includes $51.5 million guaranteed, including $45 million fully guaranteed at signing, per sources.”

Miller Is Looking to Win 3 Super Bowl Titles With 3 Different Teams

"Wow! Are you kidding me? That is perfect. The Buffalo Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC." –@AdamSchein is fired up for the Bills signing Von Miller pic.twitter.com/PApHqa6Rao — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 16, 2022

Miller is already a future Hall of Famer, but it appears he wants to do something that no other NFL player has ever done: To win three Super Bowl titles with three different franchises. Before hoisting the Lombardi Trophy with the Rams, Miller helped the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50, during which he was also named as the game’s MVP.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted, “Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Von Miller is one of four Super Bowl MVPs to win a title with multiple franchises (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Richard Dent). None have won with three different franchises.”

As for what ultimately drew Miller to Buffalo, none other that working with a team led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen. NBC Sports Boston reporter Albert Breer tweeted, “I’m told Miller’s camp conveyed their interest in Buffalo early on and a big part of it was Miller wanting to play with Josh Allen.”

Bills Players Had Strong Reactions to Miller’s Signing

While Bills fans and analysts were thrilled to have the three-time First-Team All-Pro was heading to Buffalo, Miller’s new teammates were also stunned, but incredibly pumped to see the jaw-dropping news.

Ed Oliver's reaction to Von Miller news on IG: "Well I'll be got dam." Isaiah McKenzie: "🍿" — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 17, 2022

Stefon Diggs weighs in. pic.twitter.com/Mtn6wO3Bof — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 17, 2022

The only people not happy to see Miller heading to Buffalo? Pretty much everyone from the Bills’ AFC East rival, the New England Patriots. Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin tweeted, “Bills sign Von Miller, while the Patriots have only 3 offensive linemen.”

This is rapidly becoming one of the worst days in Boston and New England sports history. https://t.co/VUPkqWW5ev — Tony Massarotti (@TonyMassarotti) March 16, 2022

Patriots pass-rusher Judon Miller shared an exasperated GIF, while Pats Pulpit tweeted, “Von Miller is coming to the AFC East. Yikes.”

READ NEXT: Ex-Bills DT Shares Official Goodbye Message to Buffalo on Instagram