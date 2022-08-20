Twitter Strongly Reacts to Bills LB Von Miller Not Playing Vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills matchup against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 20 was one of the most highly anticipated preseason games as it would be the first time ever that superstar linebacker Von Miller would face his former team.

However, less than two hours before kickoff at Highmark stadium, the eight-time Pro Bowler announced he wouldn’t be participating, as first reported by NFL Network’s James Palmer. “Miller just told me he’s not playing today,” Palmer tweeted. “He would be really the only healthy starter to not play today for the #bills.”

The news came as a surprise considering the Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott revealed earlier this week that quarterback Josh Allen and several starters will play a “healthy” amount against the Broncos.

While the future Hall of Famer missed sessions on both Sunday and Tuesday due to personal reasons, Miller was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. On Saturday, the 33-year-old edge rusher still participated in warm-ups before kick-off in Orchard Park.

Von Miller, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde are among the players working out pregame. Typically this group doesn’t play. pic.twitter.com/c27eWxLhPW — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 20, 2022

There was a strongly mixed reaction on Twitter after it was revealed that Miller was a last-minute scratch. FanSided contributor Graham Tiedtke tweeted, “This is a shame, but I get it,” while another person wrote, “Bummer, I thought the starters were a go.”

However, the bulk of Bills Mafia was thrilled that Miller was not playing and wished other key players would follow suit. “Why are the bills playing starters??? 😟,” one woman tweeted, while one man suggested, “good, keep josh and stef out too.”

Buffalo having starters appear in a meaningless preseason game has both fans and analysts nervous. 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes tweeted of Miller on Saturday, “Bubble wrap him and send him to LA please.”

Broncos Fans Were Dreading Seeing Miller on the Field as an Opponent

In the days leading up to the Bills’ second preseason game, Bronco fans were not exactly looking forward to seeing the MVP who led their team to win Super Bowl 50 on the field as their opponent.

Miller, who was selected by the Broncos as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, played in Denver for nine seasons before getting traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season last year.

A Broncos fan tweeted, “I know it’s only a preseason game, but I’m not mentally prepared to see Von Miller face off against the Broncos. 😭,” while one woman tweeted, “Not me about to cry when I see Von Miller on Tv. It never gets easier seeing him a jersey that is NOT the broncos… 🥹.”

Melvin Gordon is super excited to see his former teammate Von Miller. 😅 (🎥: @broncos)pic.twitter.com/nS2yaZoL37 — theScore (@theScore) August 20, 2022

Von Miller has been chatting with former teammates and staff after the pregame warmup. And getting in some catch pic.twitter.com/y310hW4jEP — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 20, 2022

While Bronco fans won’t see him play on Saturday, videos filled Twiter of Miller greeting his former teammates at Highmark Stadium. Palmer tweeted a clip an hour before kickoff and wrote, “Von Miller having some fun pregame, he’s not playing but #broncos players keep coming up to him and hugging him.”

Other Bills’ Players Not Expected to Participate on Saturday

While Miller is a health scratch, several other players will remain out due to injury. In addition to Ike Boettger and Tre’Davious White, both of whom remain on the PUP list, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia tweeted that the following players won’t participate:

RB Taiwan Jones

LB Tyler Matakevich

CB Siran Neal

S Micah Hyde

S Jordan Poyer (still has a brace on his arm)

Tight end Dawson Knox will not be playing on Saturday as he mourns the death of his younger brother, Luke Knox, who died on Wednesday night.

