Von Miller Injured: Bills Receive Grim Update on Edge Rusher’s Knee

Late in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills‘ primetime Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, superstar edge rusher Von Miller went down with a knee injury. Miller seemingly got twisted in traffic on his way to tackle Lions quarterback Jard Goff in the red zone, who then completed a seven-yard pass to Kalif Raymond.

While the 33-year-old walked off on his own power, he went straight into the blue medical tent for examination. Afterward, he was shown on the CBS broadcast getting carted off to the locker room. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia tweeted, “For what it’s worth, there is a very windy uphill ramp to the visitor’s locker room in Detroit. The cart may be more functional convenience than severity.”

However, Miller was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game, which is obviously a terrible blow to what’s already a heavily depleted Bills’ defense. The Bills head into Week 12 without two of their primary pass rushers, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.

Need better view but hoping nothing significant at end of play when #VonMiller rolled up on. pic.twitter.com/URnYnDiidy — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 24, 2022

NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted, “The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.”

Rapoport then delivered a grim update on Miller’s status. “There is no doubt Von Miller will miss time,” the NFL analyst tweeted. “The question is how much. The Wild Card round of the playoffs is a more than a month and a half away. It’s 80 days until the Super Bowl. If the MRI confirms a sprain, his return could come in that window. Important tests coming.”

The knee injury to Von Miller doesn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/CVVXwah9Y9 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 24, 2022

Banged Up Bills tweeted, “Broadcast replay showed the left leg get rolled up on for Von Miller. However, he is designated as a knee which suggests an MCL injury based on mechanism of injury. An already thin defensive end room takes another hit.”

Thus far this season, Miller has recorded eight sacks, which is tied for 10th in the NFL, 17 solo tackles, and one forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference. The Bills entered halftime against the Lions with a 17-14 lead.

Odell Beckham Jr. Tweeted He’s ‘Prayin’ for Miller Following the Bills Star’s Injury

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted out a message of suppourt to Miller after he exited the game with an injury. Beckham tweeted, “God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard!”

God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

Miller has been publicly campaigning for Beckham to join him in Buffalo for months, and previously gloated that the move was already “said and done.”

However, there are several teams in the OBJ sweepstakes, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. The clock is ticking on the three-time Pro Bowler’s final decision. PFF analyst Ari Meirov tweeted on November 13, “Beckham Jr. was fully cleared this past week, per @JayGlazer. Teams wanted to bring him in for a visit this week, but OBJ first wants to take about two weeks to get himself into football shape. He could sign with a team shortly after Thanksgiving.”

Bills Mafia was Devastated to See Miller Out

You can see the tibia of Von Miller's right knee shift forward then back as the knee moves in. That mechanism would suggest ACL injury pic.twitter.com/gSuFcrnBTF — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) November 24, 2022

Twitter immediately filled with worry following Miller’s exit, as he’s a crucial part of the Bills’ defense. The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski tweeted, “This would, obviously, be massive for the #Bills’ defense. Losing Von Miller for the season would be a devastating blow.

WGR 550’s Nate Geary tweeted, “Miller getting carted off. I’ve just never seen a team have this kind of injury luck in such an important year. I’m sick.”

Shortly after Miller exited the game, Pro Bowl offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was deemed “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.