Bills Star Von Miller’s Pregnant Girlfriend Breaks Silence on Allegations

The pregnant girlfriend of Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has broken her silence on the assault allegations he faces, telling a Dallas news outlet that “no one assaulted anyone.”

News outlet WFAA reported on November 30 that it obtained the phone call placed by Miller’s girlfriend the previous day, which led to a police investigation. The Dallas Morning News reported that Miller turned himself in to Glenn Heights police and was booked without incident and later released from DeSoto regional jail after posting $5,000 bond on Thursday evening.

Miller faces a charge of assault of a pregnant person, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the Dallas Morning News reported.

But the new statement from Miller’s girlfriend appears to cast doubt on the allegations.

BREAKING NEWS: In the Von Miller domestic abuse case, the alleged victim is now DENYING that Von assaulted her. “No one assaulted anyone. This insane. And sad,” she said, ABC. pic.twitter.com/96vH4nJ9xZ — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 1, 2023

“WFAA has obtained the 911 call placed by NFL star Von Miller’s girlfriend on Wednesday, which led to his Thursday arrest,” the news outlet shared on X. “Our reporters have also been communicating with her via text: ‘No one assaulted anyone,’ she texted. ‘This is insane. And sad.’ ”

Details Emerge of Alleged Assault

The Dallas Morning News reported that an arrest-warrant affidavit claimed that Miller and his girlfriend, who is six weeks pregnant, had an argument over upcoming travel plans and that Miller became “visibly angry” when she slammed a door.

The affidavit claimed that Miller told the woman to get out and he shoved her as she was gathering her belongings.

“Miller continued to push the woman as he stepped on her feet, which caused her to fall back into a chair, the affidavit says. He then put a hand on her neck and applied pressure for 3 to 5 seconds, according to the affidavit, which police say caused pain but not difficulty breathing,” the report from the Dallas Morning News noted. “As she continued to try to gather her belongings, Miller grabbed her phone, threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, the affidavit says.”

The affidavit went on to say that as the woman picked up her laptop, Miller yanked her by the hair and pulled a chunk of it out, causing her to collapse.

“She got up and began to record Miller on her phone, which she put in her pocket, police wrote in the affidavit,” the Dallas Morning News added. “The affidavit says Miller once again grabbed the woman again, pushed her onto a couch, wrapped both hands around her neck and applied pressure.”

When the woman told Miller she was calling the police, he left the apartment, the affidavit added.

Von Miller Remains Silent as Bills Release Statement

Miller had not publicly responded to the allegations as of late Thursday evening, though the Bills released a brief statement acknowledging the police investigation.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the team said in a statement, via NFL.com. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Reporter Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted that if the NFL were to suspend Miller for violating its personal conduct policy, the team could void the remaining guarantees in his contract including his base salary for 2024.

“If that happens before the start of next season, the #Bills would see a significant salary cap savings,” Skurski wrote on X.